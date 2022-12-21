Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
A few moments after Jerick McKinnon returned to his locker Saturday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes approached him, ready to show him the photo. There, on Mahomes’ phone, was the snapshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going airborne, parallel to the ground, for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of KC’s 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs will be aware of ‘anything and everything’ vs. Broncos in wake of Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos’ tumultuous and disappointing season continued Monday with the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The move brings some unknown, especially scheme-wise, just six days before the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But the Chiefs will be prepared for whatever comes...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 16’s 24-10 win over Seahawks
The Chiefs turned in a stellar defensive outing in Saturday’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Seattle entered the game averaging 25.4 points per game, which ranked seventh-best in the NFL, but the Chiefs turned away the Seahawks. In addition to holding the...
Wichita Eagle
Does Sunday’s Game Say More About Rams or Broncos?
Call the Los Angeles Rams a bizarro Ebenezer Scrooge: rather than offer promotions on Christmas Day, they instead bestow firings. A loss to the defending champions narrated by Patrick Star was enough for the Broncos to officially close the door on the brief yet comedic Nathaniel Hackett era, the 51-14 shellacking serving as the last straw in a season that frankly featured several of them for the Rocky Mountain boss now relieved of his duties.
Wichita Eagle
Arkansas Needs to See KJ Jefferson Run Less
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's been a season of personal conflict for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. NFL scouts want to see him settle in more in the pocket and show he can work through progressions so he can prove he can evaluate the field at NFL speed and accuracy. Arkansas...
Wichita Eagle
Why Brian Daboll Doesn’t Want to Discuss a Giants Playoff Berth (Yet)
Many among the New York Giants fan base have followed this team for at least a decade, if not longer. And in that time, it's pretty much been the same year after year--lousy, uninspired football which has seen the Giants seasons that the loyal flock of fans eagerly anticipate every spring and summer "over" by the time Halloween rolls around.
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Jets: Will New York QB Mike White Play?
The Seattle Seahawks need every advantage they can get headed into the final two weeks of the season. And after a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, winning out is essentially the only way Seattle can keep its postseason hopes alive. But headed into Sunday's meeting...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row. If the playoffs started today, the Bills...
Wichita Eagle
More Former Panthers Wouldn’t Mind a Reunion During the Team’s Playoff PushDraft SharePreviewPublish
Carolina needed to add to its secondary after receiving news that starting cornerback Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist during the team's blowout win over Detroit this past Saturday. So, what'd they do? They decided to bring back a member of the 2015 Super Bowl team, Josh Norman. At 35...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-7 on the season when they lost, 26-20, against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From Chargers’ 20-3 Week 16 Win Over Colts
The Chargers defeated the Colts 20-3 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' ninth win of the season:. The Chargers defense continued to be a disruptive force in Week 16 against the Colts, picking up where they left off in the two weeks prior.
Wichita Eagle
Jets-Seahawks Week 17 Betting Preview
The New York Jets (7-8) head to Lumen stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) for Week 17. Despite having a home-field advantage, the Seahawks are 2.5-point underdogs, and the game total is 42.5 at SI Sportsbook. Both teams are technically still on the bubble of a playoff berth,...
Wichita Eagle
Leonard Fournette Describes Serious Foot Injury in Since Deleted Tweet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game (or lack thereof) has rightfully been under fire this entire season. As a team, the Buccaneers remain last in the NFL in rushing yards per game by a significant margin, producing less than 80 yards per contest. Naturally, Leonard Fournette, who is the team's...
Wichita Eagle
Tony Pollard OUT of Cowboys Practice; Derrick Henry Titans Injury
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) is the standout name on the Monday injury list as the NFL tries to stuff an actual game between Sunday and Thursday, when the team plays again at Tennessee. And the Titans know the feeling, as their star running back Derrick...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots. Entering Week 17, there are many scenarios that result in...
Wichita Eagle
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC North Team Projected to Have?
With Week 16 in the books, the Bengals and Ravens have officially clinched playoff spots with wins over the Patriots and Falcons, respectively. But the division is still up for grabs as Cincinnati leads, with Baltimore right behind them in the standings. The Browns were in the playoff race after beating the Ravens in Week 15, but a Christmas Eve loss to the Saints officially eliminated them. The Steelers, however, bounced back on Christmas Day to beat the Raiders and stay in the hunt at 7–8.
Wichita Eagle
Rob Gronkowski Opens Door to Returning to NFL in 2023
Buzz has been rising surrounding future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski's return to football over the past week. There are plenty of teams around the league who could utilize his services, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are still alive in the playoff race after an overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.
Wichita Eagle
Jaycee Horn to Have Surgery on Broken Wrist
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is scheduled to have surgery on his wrist on Tuesday, interim head coach Steve Wilks told the media Monday afternoon. Horn broke his wrist during the win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Despite the wrist being broken, there is no update as to whether...
Wichita Eagle
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-49ers Week 16 Match-Up
The Las Vegas Raiders may be nearing the end of their season, but ticket prices for their Week 16 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers are still as high as ever. Sunday's New Year's Day showdown will be the Silver and Black's second-to-last home game this season. Time is running...
Comments / 0