Telephone pole replacement in Olmsted Township is first sign of upcoming Stearns Road Bridge project

One person was killed and multiple others injured in a huge 50-vehicle crash in Ohio, according to officials.The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Friday morning.Officials say that buses were used to collect and take people from the scene of the accident to a nearby facility to keep them warm in freezing temperatures.No details have been released on the cause of the crash or of the person killed in the accident.But officials say that the initial crashes began at around 11.45am, with two people injured...

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO