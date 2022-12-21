Telephone pole replacement in Olmsted Township is first sign of upcoming Stearns Road Bridge project

Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
1 dead after explosion destroys house, damages other surrounding homes in Portage Lakes
One person died when a home exploded on West Long Lake Boulevard in the Portage Lakes area after 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman who lives in the home was not there at the time, but came to the scene after the explosion, Coventry Fire Chief Adam Rockich said. ...
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
University Heights sees parking garage agreement as spark to restart University Square redevelopment
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “We have gotten over a large hump that had been keeping the development from proceeding,” said a pleased Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, referring to a recent agreement he sees as spurring forward the long-delayed University Square redevelopment project. During its meeting Monday’s (Dec. 19),...
What we now know about the 'dangerous' pre-Christmas winter storm set to hit Ohio
To shovel or not shovel? That seems to be about the only unknown about a strong winter storm that is set to sweep across northern Ohio Thursday night through Friday with expected lingering effects through Christmas Day. ...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
