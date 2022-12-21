ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Telephone pole replacement in Olmsted Township is first sign of upcoming Stearns Road Bridge project

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
The Independent

One dead after massive 50-care pileup on Ohio turnpike

One person was killed and multiple others injured in a huge 50-vehicle crash in Ohio, according to officials.The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Friday morning.Officials say that buses were used to collect and take people from the scene of the accident to a nearby facility to keep them warm in freezing temperatures.No details have been released on the cause of the crash or of the person killed in the accident.But officials say that the initial crashes began at around 11.45am, with two people injured...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy