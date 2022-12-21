Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Adam Guillemette, LS, Holy Cross
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Having played in a pro-style punt protection for my entire college career, I’ve spent the last 4 years developing the skills that are expected from a professional long snapper. I pride myself on snapping a...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Noah Henderson, OT, East Carolina University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a true student of the game constantly wanting to learn and be the best player I can. My natural abilities and IQ can only get better. At what age were you first interested in...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Pedro Schmidt, WR, University of Rhode Island
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can find ways to get open pretty well. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I am a student...
Tyler Richardson, DB, Tiffin University | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tyler Richardson of Tiffin is a long cornerback with great ball skills and clean footwork. Check out this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight interview with the Tiffin Star. Tyler joins Jimmy Williams the Assistant Director of Scouting for the 2023 Hula Bowl to talk football and learn more about the 6’1 corner. This interview is presented by Carl Black of Orlando. If you are looking for a used or new vehicle, check out Carl Black of Orlando!
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Should there be concerns about his ankle in week 16?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news of Patriots star running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Should you be worried about starting him?.
Campbell: Lions will learn from loss, be ready for Bears
“It stings. It’s awful. But man, it’s the best thing that could happen to us,” Head Coach Dan Campbell said Monday.
Top 7 Places to Watch American Football in Texas
Texas is a state where American football is incredibly popular. Those who do not play amateur or professional, certainly love to watch live broadcasts. What could be better than rooting for your favorite team with like-minded people while drinking beer and eating delicious food? This article contains the best places to immerse yourself in a friendly atmosphere, have a great time and make new acquaintances with the same interests.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton
Honors/Captainship2-time First-Team All-Ivy (2021, 2022) Second Team All-Ivy (2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at LT. Good as a run blocker and average as a pass protector with potential to improve under the right coach. As a run blocker, he is good. Can double-team and work toward the 2nd level. Is a good puller who can quickly get out of his stance, shoot through gaps and find color to block. Runs his feet on contact when he is able to latch on, and flashes good power in his hips. I would like to see him fire forward off the snap quicker. In pass protection, he is average; will give up inside leverage and let defenders cross his face. In both phases of the game, has poor hand placement and strike timing. Is still able to neutralize defenders due to his sheer mass, but won’t have that luxury v. NFL competition. Hands are frequently late and around the shoulders instead of quick and inside the breastplate, exposing his chest, getting turned and getting walked back into the pocket. Despite hand placement issues, still has a quick first step, can anchor, and plays with a wide base. Can mirror v. edge speed. Displays good lateral shuffle. Shows good instincts in picking up twists/stunts. Has good effort and finishes blocks. Looks like a strong player when his hands are right.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Seahawks rookie may not be available week 16
Dr. Jesse Morse takes a look at Kenneth Walker's ankle injury, his missed practices this week, and his potential availability for Week 16.
Texas A&M: What to Know
Probably, there is no person in the network who did not like sports. Sports are an integral part of our lives, because by doing sports, we thereby monitor our health. Although, there are cases when, in addition to playing sports, people like to watch how others are doing. People with hobbies such as football, basketball, volleyball cannot miss a new game that is definitely worth visiting. There is a need to use Exotic rental cars Houston Texas to attend a long-awaited match or game with the same fans as you.
Dallas Goedert Injury Update: Will the Eagles tight end be ready to go against the Cowboys?
Dr. Morse discusses Dallas Goedert's injury and if he's ready to go for a week 16 matchup against the Cowboys.
Diontae Johnson Injury Update: Will turf toe cause him to miss week 16?
Dr. Morse explains what Diontae Johnson's turf toe injury means for his week 16 outlook.
Chris Olave Injury Update: Could the Saints rookie play through a hamstring injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Chris Olave. Will he play Week 16?.
Patriots legend Julian Edelman blasts Mac Jones for play against the Raiders
Julian Edelman just blasted Mac Jones for not doing everything to beat the Raiders. Edelman, who works for Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” had some harsh commentary about Jones during the latest episode of the show. He said Jones could have done more. “Season’s on the line, you...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremy Murphy, WR, Concordia University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My combination of speed size and strength all mix well together, and it allows me to be more versatile than others. I can be set up outside, inside, or even at the tight end spot. I’m a great route runner, and got good hands but I can also block at all positions. All this makes me harder to guard as well as I can match up with any defender at any position.
New York Jets coach busted for gambling and has been suspended for a year by the NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for an entire year. This comes a day after he was busted for the NFL’s gambling policy. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, there is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games. But placing wagers on other sporting events would still qualify as a violation of the league’s gambling policy for personnel.
