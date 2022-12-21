Honors/Captainship2-time First-Team All-Ivy (2021, 2022) Second Team All-Ivy (2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at LT. Good as a run blocker and average as a pass protector with potential to improve under the right coach. As a run blocker, he is good. Can double-team and work toward the 2nd level. Is a good puller who can quickly get out of his stance, shoot through gaps and find color to block. Runs his feet on contact when he is able to latch on, and flashes good power in his hips. I would like to see him fire forward off the snap quicker. In pass protection, he is average; will give up inside leverage and let defenders cross his face. In both phases of the game, has poor hand placement and strike timing. Is still able to neutralize defenders due to his sheer mass, but won’t have that luxury v. NFL competition. Hands are frequently late and around the shoulders instead of quick and inside the breastplate, exposing his chest, getting turned and getting walked back into the pocket. Despite hand placement issues, still has a quick first step, can anchor, and plays with a wide base. Can mirror v. edge speed. Displays good lateral shuffle. Shows good instincts in picking up twists/stunts. Has good effort and finishes blocks. Looks like a strong player when his hands are right.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO