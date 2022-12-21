ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Damaging Wind Gusts Of 50-Plus MPH Will Be Main Threat From Pre-Christmas Storm

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3l5q_0jq2BIFI00
Widespread wind gusts on Friday, Dec. 23 will be between 40 and 50 miles per hour with gusts in some spots up to 70 mph. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Damaging wind gusts of 50 miles per hour will be the main threat in this region for a potent pre-Christmas storm accompanied by a cold front that will sweep through the Northeast and result in a dramatic drop in temperatures.

The time frame for the storm is a period of approximately 24 hours from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.

Heavy downpours could also lead to poor travel conditions, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning, Dec. 21.

A total of between 2 to 3 inches or more of rainfall is possible.

Millions of others, mainly in the Midwest, could see blizzard-like conditions.

Widespread wind gusts on Friday will be between 40 and 50 miles per hour with gusts in some spots up to 70 mph. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

A look at areas expected to see rain (in green), rain mixed with snow (pink), and snow (blue) on Friday. (Click on the second image above.)

As the storm system moves off the coast, temperatures "will plummet from Friday afternoon to Friday night," according to AccuWeather.com, which noted that, "in some cases, a temperature drop of 30-50 degrees can occur in a matter of several hours."

"This is about as extreme of a temperature drop there can be in the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

The current outlook for Christmas Eve Day on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25 calls for dry and brisk conditions, with mainly sunny skies, a high temperature only in the mid 20s, and wind gusts as high as 20 mph both days.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations

Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
Seacoast Current

Quick Trick to Defrost Your Icy Car Windows in Seconds During New England Winters

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We've all been there. Even with the best laid plans, we're in a hurry, running late, and can't believe we have to sit and wait for our icy windows to defrost. Oh, those New England winters after a snow or ice storm. And even if you have a garage, these storms don't always happen when our vehicles are parked inside.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
Daily Voice

Ex-Red Sox Player's Daughter Arrested For Concealing Location Of Newborn

A brand-new mother misled police about the location of her newborn child, leaving the baby alone in the woods for nearly an hour, according to officials. Police were alerted that a woman had given birth in the woods near an ice rink in Manchester, NH on Monday, Dec. 26 around 12:40 a.m., according to Manchester Police Department. Officials located the mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, who withheld the baby's location for nearly an hour.
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

ABC News 'This Week' Executive Producer Dies At Age 37

ABC News "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 23. He was 37 years old.Tejera died of a heart attack, Mediaite reports, citing ABC News president Kim Godwin.He is survived by his wife, Veronica, and their daughters, Sofia and Ella."A…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
437K+
Followers
63K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy