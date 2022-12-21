Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing PermanentlyTy D.Beachwood, OH
Related
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Cleveland’s best pizza, cheap eats, breakfast joints, Mexican restaurants & more: Trip Advisor’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohioians have a voracious appetite for finding the very best eats in the area, which led Cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team to partner with Stacker early in 2022. Much like Yelp, Stacker used the reviews found on Tripadvisor’s rankings left by their users. We...
Reimagined Cleveland Boat Show runs Jan. 12 to 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, January 12 to 15, has been reimagined. In its 66th year, the show will be relocated in the I-X Center, cover more floor space and include more interactive attractions. “The I-X complex has created an exciting new exposition area,”...
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Flying Southwest? Maybe not as airline cancels thousands of flights, including at Cleveland Hopkins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are canceled today, part of thousands of flights canceled by the airline as it struggles to recover after the weekend’s winter storm. According to the Hopkins website, nine of the 11 scheduled departures today...
2022 Data Download: Ohio by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Data can sometimes be hard to parse through and understand, and Ohio has had a busy news year that included a lot of statistics and numbers. Below are some of the biggest data stories of the year, categorized by topics, including health, economy, government and population. All statistics link to the relevant story to refresh yourself if needed.
Infant formula shortage returns; exchange program seeks to distribute donated formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. “I just had a big uptick in terms of...
The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop celebrates its 10th anniversary NYE 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Popcorn lovers can smile again. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop will celebrate its 10th Drop this New Year’s Eve. “Jupiter” Popcorn Ball is back. Eventgoers will head to Chagrin Falls Township Hall and can enjoy warming up with hot chocolate and cookies from 10:30 to 11:30 pm, the popcorn shop’s news release said.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Nachos, slushies, tteokbokki & more: Yelp Cleveland’s winter food trends for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Yelp Cleveland’s Community Director, Lauren Kotmel is at the helm of a vibrant, buzzing community of locals who drink, shop, and play their way through the city via peer recommendations on Yelp. Winter is here and Lauren gave us the scoop on an eclectic mix of food and drink trends taking over Cleveland. Embrace the season with these local favorites from small businesses in the Greater Cleveland area and discover a new favorite spot.
Gift shop in Westlake library closing doors beginning Jan. 2
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Westlake Porter Public Library gift shop will be closing in January. Some say all good things must pass. If that is true, it can certainly be said about the charming gift shop that has lasted since 1993 in the library. The shop has been operated...
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Back on wheels: Cleveland State students modify off-road quad cycle as volunteer project
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five years ago, Ray Petro was biking on a Cleveland Metroparks mountain bike trail in Strongsville when he tried to navigate a pile of fallen leaves. His front wheel slipped. He fell and hit a tree so hard it cracked his helmet. The accident damaged his...
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0