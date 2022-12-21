Read full article on original website
NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17 Preview, and the Red-Hot Nets
The East Coast Bias boys start the show by predicting who will make the playoffs in the AFC (2:00) and which teams could be sleepers (7:00). Then, they share their leans for Week 17 (15:00) and give out their best bets (28:00). Finally, they discuss whether the Nets’ recent run proves they can be title contenders (41:00).
Pats Fumble the Game Away. Plus: Nora Princiotti on What’s Next for the Team.
Brian tries to make sense of yet another heartbreaking Patriots loss, but also attempts to find the positives after the Pats almost came back after trailing 22-0 (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the game, better play and body language from Mac Jones, who might be calling the offensive plays next year, and more (18:00). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls about the game, and previews the Celtics-Bucks showdown on Christmas Day (38:00).
