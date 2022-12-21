Of the eight best teams on this list last week, the Philadelphia Eagles were the only team that lost this week. Despite the loss, my confidence in the Eagles isn’t shaken. Losing a game to one of the other strong teams in the NFC while starting a backup quarterback isn’t enough for me to drop the Eagles from the top spot in The Ringer’s NFL power rankings. The futures market remains high on the Eagles, too, as they rank first in betting odds among NFC teams to win the conference (+170) and the Super Bowl (+490). The AFC remains a three-horse race between the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals for as long as Lamar Jackson is sidelined, but Trevor Lawrence and the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars could be this year’s surprise playoff team to go on a run. Check out the rest of the updated NFL power rankings below.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO