The Ringer
Chargers-Colts Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping their bets from Sunday. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Colts and the Chargers and making their picks. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17 Preview, and the Red-Hot Nets
The East Coast Bias boys start the show by predicting who will make the playoffs in the AFC (2:00) and which teams could be sleepers (7:00). Then, they share their leans for Week 17 (15:00) and give out their best bets (28:00). Finally, they discuss whether the Nets’ recent run proves they can be title contenders (41:00).
A Christmas Embarrassment, the Thriving Nets, and Mailbag Questions
Verno and KOC discuss why the growing rivalry between the Grizzlies and Warriors is good for the NBA (03:42). They also discuss the Celtics’ blowout win against the Bucks before moving on to the 76ers, who are riding an eight-game winning streak (16:37). After the Bulls get blown out by the Rockets, the guys debate if it’s time for the Bulls to start tanking to give themselves the best chance to keep their first-round pick for the upcoming draft (27:44). In looking at last night’s games, the guys discuss the red-hot Nets and Rudy Gobert’s benching (44:23). The guys go into their mailbag to answer listener questions to end the last episode of 2022 (59:30).
Winners and Losers From the NBA’s Christmas Games
The NBA Christmas Day games weren’t, technically speaking, very competitive. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t packed with meaningful moments, memorable performances, and telling results that can help set the stage for the rest of a season that looks remarkably unpredictable. Here are a few winners and losers from Sunday’s action.
Recapping Celtics-Bucks and Denver Winning an Overtime Thriller
Wosny Lambre and Michael Pina recap a few of the games from Christmas Day, starting with Boston’s impressive home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (1:47). Then they discuss Denver’s overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns and what to make of the Suns moving forward (8:26). Last, they discuss the Sixers’ comeback victory over the Knicks on the road and the reports of James Harden strongly considering a return to the Houston Rockets in the offseason (16:16).
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: Bills and Chiefs Maintain AFC Supremacy
Of the eight best teams on this list last week, the Philadelphia Eagles were the only team that lost this week. Despite the loss, my confidence in the Eagles isn’t shaken. Losing a game to one of the other strong teams in the NFC while starting a backup quarterback isn’t enough for me to drop the Eagles from the top spot in The Ringer’s NFL power rankings. The futures market remains high on the Eagles, too, as they rank first in betting odds among NFC teams to win the conference (+170) and the Super Bowl (+490). The AFC remains a three-horse race between the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals for as long as Lamar Jackson is sidelined, but Trevor Lawrence and the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars could be this year’s surprise playoff team to go on a run. Check out the rest of the updated NFL power rankings below.
Should the Hawks Trade Trae Young?
Russillo shares his thoughts on the rumors that Trae Young could be the next NBA star to request a trade (0:34), before running through the NBA Christmas Day games in Tales From the Couch (14:51). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (38:39).
Eagles-Cowboys Postgame Reaction: Too Many Turnovers for the Birds
No Minshew magic for the Eagles this time around against the Cowboys. The Birds committed four crucial turnovers, and let the Cowboys convert a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to a CeeDee Lamb touchdown. Miles Sanders also had his second fumble in just as many weeks late in the fourth quarter and sealed the Eagles’ fate. E.J. Smith, Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, joins Sheil to discuss it all. E.J. also updates us on Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox’s injuries as both players went down during the game.
Chargers Make the Playoffs, Safety Over Competitiveness, Hackett the Fall Guy, and More Big Takeaways From Week 16
Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Chargers punching their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. They then discuss the news of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion symptoms and the removal of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach of the Denver Broncos (9:21). Next, they warn us not to believe the spin coming from Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury’s camp and examine the widening championship race in the NFC (39:54). They end the pod with Sheil raving about the Vikings’ fan experience this season and Ben giving the weekly extra point (59:33).
Saturday Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Outlast the Eagles, Panthers Run Over the Lions, and the Vikings Move to 11-0 in One-Score Games
Nora and Steven pick out their winners and losers from the Christmas Eve games, starting with the Cowboys’ win over the Eagles (1:30). They also discuss the Commanders (7:10), Patriots (17:25), Panthers (23:03), and more. Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely.
Pats Fumble the Game Away. Plus: Nora Princiotti on What’s Next for the Team.
Brian tries to make sense of yet another heartbreaking Patriots loss, but also attempts to find the positives after the Pats almost came back after trailing 22-0 (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the game, better play and body language from Mac Jones, who might be calling the offensive plays next year, and more (18:00). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls about the game, and previews the Celtics-Bucks showdown on Christmas Day (38:00).
The NFL Playoff Race Survival Guide
Do any of these teams want to make the NFL playoffs? That was my question after watching almost every team that’s vying for a wild-card spot lose over the holiday weekend. In the NFC, the Lions, Commanders, Seahawks, and Giants all went down. Over in the AFC, it was the teams from the East, with the Pats, Jets, and Dolphins all losing.
Instant Reactions to Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones share their reactions to the Denver Broncos firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after their embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, and they discuss what the Broncos need to do to improve the franchise going forward (0:00). Then, they share their Week 16 takeaways and how the weekend’s results are feeding into possibly extremely chaotic playoffs (17:17).
The Broncos Had to Fire Nathaniel Hackett Because They Can’t Fire Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos’ new owners weren’t waiting for Black Monday. Instead, they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his tenure after a mortifying 51-14 loss to the four-win Rams on Christmas Day. As rare as it is for a coach to be fired before the end...
Evaluating for the Future
The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down yesterday’s Bears loss against Josh Allen and the Bills. At the end of the day, the Bills did what they needed to do to win, while the Bears didn’t. Despite the continuing improvement from the team, they still don’t know how to close games out. Jason challenges the team to get at least one more win before the season wraps.
