Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Christmas 2022 is a start/stop affair because the country’s daily power cuts are hitting just about every aspect of the holiday. Businesses and families are coping with rolling outages of electricity lasting from seven to 10 hours per day. The chugging of diesel generators can be heard near stores and restaurants from posh areas to townships.
KCRG.com
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone
NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. Cold air moving down from Canada has caused temperatures to plunge dramatically. The subsequent “bomb cyclone” has pummeled much of the country with blizzard conditions. The...
Comments / 0