The Banshees of Inisherin leads pack as London film critics announce nominations

Frontrunners … Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin consolidated its place as frontrunner in the year-end awards race after the London Critics’ Circle announced the nominations for its film awards. The Banshees of Inisherin leads the field with nine, just ahead of indie debut Aftersun which picked up eight.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and is McDonagh’s first film since 2017’s Oscar-winning crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is nominated for film of the year and British/Irish film of the year; Farrell and Gleeson are nominated for actor and supporting actor of the year respectively, with co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon also nominated for supporting actor and actress. Farrell is also up for British/Irish actor of the year, while McDonagh is nominated for director and screenwriter of the year.

Widely acclaimed father-daughter drama Aftersun, from first-time feature director Charlotte Wells, outperformed a string of heavyweight films to pick up eight nominations: Wells receives director and screenwriter of the year nods, while the principal cast of Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio are nominated for actor of the year and young British/Irish performer of the year respectively.

Other strong performers include three films on six nominations: Michelle Yeoh-starring comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, including actress of the year for Yeoh, classical-music drama Tàr, including nods for Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss for actress and supporting actress of the year respectively, and Irish-set faith drama The Wonder, which has nominations for Florence Pugh and Kila Lord Cassidy as actress and young British/Irish performer of the year.

The winners are announced at a ceremony in London on 5 February.

Full list of nominations

Film of the year

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Foreign-language film of the year

Decision to Leave

EO

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Saint Omer

Documentary of the year

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream

British/Irish film of the year

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder

Director of the year

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Screenwriter

of the year

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Actress

of the year

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Vicky Krieps – Corsage

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor of the year

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting actress

of the year

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss – Tár

Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Supporting actor

of the year

Tom Burke – The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

British/Irish actress of the year (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

British/Irish actor of the year (for body of work)

Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Young British/Irish performer

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

British/Irish short film of the year

A Fox in the Night

Groom

Honesty

A Letter to Black Men

Scale

Technical achievement award

Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting