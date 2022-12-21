The Banshees of Inisherin leads pack as London film critics announce nominations
Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin consolidated its place as frontrunner in the year-end awards race after the London Critics’ Circle announced the nominations for its film awards. The Banshees of Inisherin leads the field with nine, just ahead of indie debut Aftersun which picked up eight.
The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites McDonagh with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and is McDonagh’s first film since 2017’s Oscar-winning crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, is nominated for film of the year and British/Irish film of the year; Farrell and Gleeson are nominated for actor and supporting actor of the year respectively, with co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon also nominated for supporting actor and actress. Farrell is also up for British/Irish actor of the year, while McDonagh is nominated for director and screenwriter of the year.
Widely acclaimed father-daughter drama Aftersun, from first-time feature director Charlotte Wells, outperformed a string of heavyweight films to pick up eight nominations: Wells receives director and screenwriter of the year nods, while the principal cast of Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio are nominated for actor of the year and young British/Irish performer of the year respectively.
Other strong performers include three films on six nominations: Michelle Yeoh-starring comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, including actress of the year for Yeoh, classical-music drama Tàr, including nods for Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss for actress and supporting actress of the year respectively, and Irish-set faith drama The Wonder, which has nominations for Florence Pugh and Kila Lord Cassidy as actress and young British/Irish performer of the year.
The winners are announced at a ceremony in London on 5 February.
Full list of nominations
Film of the year
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Foreign-language film of the year
Decision to Leave
EO
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Saint Omer
Documentary of the year
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream
British/Irish film of the year
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder
Director of the year
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Screenwriter
of the year
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Actress
of the year
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor of the year
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Supporting actress
of the year
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss – Tár
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer
Supporting actor
of the year
Tom Burke – The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
British/Irish actress of the year (for body of work)
Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins
British/Irish actor of the year (for body of work)
Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Young British/Irish performer
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
British/Irish short film of the year
A Fox in the Night
Groom
Honesty
A Letter to Black Men
Scale
Technical achievement award
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting
