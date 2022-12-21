ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Lidl sued for £2.6m by grocery supplier for ‘destroying business’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mRbY_0jq2AuSB00
Lidl is said to have gone to Proctor’s main supplier for ready packed vegetables, cutting Proctor out the loop.

Lidl is being sued for £2.6m by a fruit and vegetable supplier that claims it was wrongly cut out of deals by the discount chain in a series of moves it alleges “destroyed our business”.

Proctor & Associates, which once supplied Lidl with up to 57 different kinds of fruit and vegetable, has filed a claim at the high court in which it says it had to stop trading after the German-owned discounter delisted a number of its products, including asparagus, squash, chillies, apples, plums and broccoli, without notice and poached Proctor’s suppliers.

Deane Proctor, the managing director of Proctor & Associates, said: “We built our business for and around Lidl’s needs. Despite that, I feel like Lidl stabbed us in the back. They took our suppliers and delisted us without notice.

“I think over the last eight years or so Lidl have destroyed our business. Suppliers are scared to do anything because Lidl could delist them. Lidl aren’t above the law. They should be held to account by suppliers and the GCA [the Groceries Code Adjudicator].”

In one example cited by the Grocer trade journal, which first reported the case, Proctor & Associates said it had supplied squash to Lidl for 11 years, until 2019, when it alleged the retailer stopped its orders without notice and used a third party to source the product from Proctor’s main supplier, RE Stacey.

In 2019, Lidl is said to have gone directly to Proctor’s main supplier for ready-packed vegetables for use in soups and stews, Frederick Hiam Farms, cutting Proctor out of the loop.

The suit says such practices breach the Groceries Supplies Code of Practice, a set of rules for dealing with suppliers by which large retailers must abide. The rules are overseen by the GCA – currently Mark White – who can carry out investigations and issue fines of up to 1% of UK sales if he finds wrongdoing.

It is understood that Proctor brought a private legal case with the help of law firm Gordons, rather than calling for intervention by the adjudicator, because that allowed it to claim compensation for loss of business.

The GCA said it would not comment on Proctor’s claims because of the ongoing legal case.

Earlier this month White said he had “intensified” talks with supermarkets, partly because of concerns about products being delisted without reasonable notice.

In a GCA survey of 2,500 suppliers, published in June, one in five suppliers said they had an issue with products being delisted without reasonable notice. Lidl came last in the survey.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We are in the process of reviewing the claim and will be responding in due course.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Jean Biddle obituary

My mother, Jean Biddle, who has died aged 95, was an advocate for disabled children and served as superintendent physiotherapist for the London borough of Hounslow. Born in Bangor, north Wales, Jean was the daughter of Alys (nee Wood) and Eric Hamilton. When Jean was four, her father went from being a mathematics lecturer at Bangor University to principal of Borough Road College, a teacher training institute in Isleworth, west London.
The Guardian

Jill Searle obituary

My mother, Jill Searle, who has died aged 84, worked at the unconventional end of the modelling industry, providing film-makers, advertisers and other creatives with “characterful” models of all shapes, looks and sizes. Jill started at the Ugly Models agency when it was launched in 1969, and as...
The Guardian

‘I just went crazy when we won!’ Lioness Chloe Kelly on her Euros triumph – and how to top it

The England striker’s goal against Germany made her a national hero and sent interest in the women’s game rocketing. But she’s not about to take her foot off the gas. When Chloe Kelly’s 2022 began, the idea that a photo of herself would capture one of the defining moments of women’s football history in England, let alone of the year, was far from her mind. Kelly was battling back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended her Olympic dreams. She would make her return to the pitch in April, 11 months on from her injury, and faced a race against time to get up to speed for the Euros in July.
The Guardian

Tom Marsh obituary

Tom Marsh, the founding professor of the astronomy and astrophysics group at Warwick University, who has died aged 60, was a world-leading expert on compact binary star systems, two stars closely orbiting around each other. It is believed that the majority of stars are in fact in binary systems, with some close enough to produce complex interactions.
The Guardian

Made.com shoppers to lose £12m in deposits, warn administrators

More than 30,000 Made.com shoppers are collectively owed almost £12m they will not get back, according to the latest report by administrators to the collapsed furniture seller. Shoppers paid £13.7m in deposits on large items such as sofas, according to documents filed with Companies House late last week. However,...
The Guardian

Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?

The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
The Guardian

‘I will reflect on my own death – and try to conquer my fears’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

Have you ever spent time seriously contemplating your own death? I haven’t. I’m 55, in good health, exercise regularly, eat well and – barring the proverbial bus – have no reason to think death is imminent. Thoughts of my own mortality naturally arise from time to time but they’re easy to banish. After all, both my parents are still alive, forming a kind of metaphysical barrier. Not my turn yet! But one thing I will do differently in the coming years is to begin reflecting on my demise. Does that sound mawkish? Self-indulgent? Pointless?
The Guardian

Letter: Mike Hodges obituary

Mike Hodges described Michael Caine’s portrayal of Jack Carter in Get Carter as being of “a vengeful, icy killer”. While this is largely true, it ignores the scene – described by Hodges in his DVD commentary as the nub of the movie – in which Caine is shown idly watching a sex film until the point at which his niece, dressed as a schoolgirl, unexpectedly appears with two other female characters and is subsequently abused by an older man. Hodges kept the camera for the most part on Caine’s face; the reactions expressed there, and the tears, convey better than anything else the horror of what the sexual images show, and demonstrate both the skill of the actor and of the director in bringing it out.
The Guardian

The fine art of detecting political bullshit

Aditya Chakrabortty (Here’s the essential skill for assessing our politics: knowing the difference between lies and bullshit, 22 December) asks why so many people buy into political bullshit. I think the answer is that some people have the cognitive ability to choose their own facts and reality, and to believe in these wholeheartedly.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 307 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key Russian-controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced to retreat to Rubizhne, a town a few miles to the south-east, as a result of Ukrainian military pressure.
The Guardian

The revenge of history in Ukraine: year of war has shaken up world order

The Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko recalls a quote attributed to Otto von Bismarck: “Wars are not won by generals, but by schoolteachers and parish priests.” It’s a country’s taught collective memory, its shared sense of its own history, that are the decisive instruments for mobilisation, and are as important on the battlefield as weaponry.
The Guardian

Ukraine says forces closer to recapturing key eastern city of Kreminna

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key-Russian controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province as heavy fighting continued in the east and south of the country. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced...
The Guardian

John Swallow obituary

My friend and colleague John Swallow, who has died aged 97, devoted his life to state education in Essex, principally as a strong advocate of comprehensive schools. His final headship was at Ongar comprehensive school, with 1,600 pupils, which became nationally renowned and an incubator for numerous heads and deputy heads.
The Guardian

Dozens of Iran protesters facing charges punishable by death – rights group

At least 100 Iranians arrested over more than 100 days of nationwide protests face charges punishable by death, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) has said. Protests have gripped Iran since September after an Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
The Guardian

Zdenka Fantlová obituary

Zdenka Fantlová, who has died aged 100, was a survivor of the Terezín (Theresienstadt) ghetto, in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, as well as of Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen and several other concentration camps. She was a valuable witness to the remarkable musical and theatrical life in Terezín, featuring in the 1993 BBC2...
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy