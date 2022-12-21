ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Elon Musk says he’ll resign as Twitter CEO when he finds a ‘foolish enough’ replacement

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzbsO_0jq2AtZS00
Image: David Odisho/Getty Images

We don’t know what Elon Musk was thinking when he started a poll a couple of days ago asking if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. His short tenure at the top of one of the most influential social networks has brought many controversies. The latest one dropped just before the CEO poll. Twitter issued a new policy banning links to other social networks before quickly reversing course.

Maybe Musk thought his armies of fans would protect him by voting for him to continue as Twitter CEO. Perhaps he wanted to prove to himself that the Chappelle show experience was an exception. However, the Twitter masses voted in favor of Musk stepping down as CEO. As a result, Musk has now said he will resign as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough” to take over.

Musk added that he’ll just run the software and server teams once he steps down. But, as we’ve already explained, Musk will continue to own Twitter. After paying $44 billion for the social network, he will not sell it. Not that he could recoup his investment in the current economy, even if he wanted to.

Musk will still be able to have his way without being the public face of the company. That might be why someone would have to be “foolish enough” to take the job.

That said, Musk did not offer any hints as to whom might be on his list. If he even has one.

But everything he has done at Twitter since taking over in early November was done hastily and without much consideration for the consequences.

Like Twitter Blue. Or firing employees and demanding a hardcore work environment. Or reinstating controversial Twitter accounts and banning well-known journalists. Then there’s the ban on linking to other social networks that came just before the equally hasty poll about his reign as Twitter CEO.

As for the poll where he asked whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, it must have upset Musk. Gizmodo notes that Musk said he will change Twitter’s rules so that only Twitter Blue subscribers can vote in polls that determine policies. This implied that the CEO poll he ran might be invalidated.

More than 17.5 million people voted in that poll, with 57.5% of them telling Musk to resign as CEO.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
BGR.com

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Elon Musk reportedly ordered its removal

Twitter has restored its suicide prevention feature after it was reportedly removed under orders from current CEO and new owner Elon Musk. As reported by Reuters, the feature was removed from the social media platform, apparently under the direction of Elon Musk from multiple sources familiar with the matter. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s current head of trust and safety, said that the change was temporary and that the company was working on improving the prompts before bringing them back.
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
Indy100

Mr Beast asked Elon Musk if he could be Twitter CEO and the answer was surprising

Move over nepo babies, because online bromances could be the secret to getting a high-power tech job. It's no secret that Twitter owner Elon Musk and YouTuber Mr Beast are buddy-buddy. The two frequently interact on Twitter, whether that's playfully messing with each other or supporting each other's endeavors. And their friendly relationship could mean a job for Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterJust two months after acquiring the platform, Elon Musk announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Twitter after users voted him out.With a vacancy in the...
BGR.com

BGR.com

352K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy