ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Samsung Display focusing on OLED tech development for 2024 iPad Pro

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLTVq_0jq2Asgj00

Aiming for a 2024 release of the next-generation iPad Pro, Apple has asked Samsung Display to change its development priority and focus on the OLED panels that the Cupertino firm will use for its upcoming professional tablets.

The information comes from The Elec. According to the publication, Samsung has changed its priority in developing Gen 8 IT OLED panels by postponing investments into the full-cut, vertical deposition method it had been co-developing with Japan’s Ulvac.

With that, the South Korean company will invest in a half-cut, horizontal deposition method it has been developing with Canon Tokki, said sources familiar with the matter. This method is already commercialized, and it’s aimed to supply OLED panels for a future iPad.

While the current iPad Pro models still offer one version with an LCD and another with miniLED technology, the Cupertino firm aims to unify the display tech by using OLED with the 2024 iPad Pro models.

In October, display analyst Ross Young said Apple was still on track to release OLED iPad Pro models by 2024. A few months ago, I asked Young what took Apple so long to switch to OLED, in which he said that “costs are falling.” The analyst believes that the performance of OLED panels will improve in the next few years thanks to tandem stacks and phosphorescent blue emitters, and costs will also fall from larger fabs.

In another report, The Elec said Apple is slowly transitioning through four types of display technology for its products. It started with IPS LCD, then IPS LCD with miniLED backlighting (available with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 14- and 16-inches MacBook Pro), and, shortly, OLED.

After this transition, Apple will finally switch to microLED:

Despite the similarity in name to miniLED, this is a completely different technology. It’s effectively a much more sophisticated version of OLED. It’s brighter, more power-efficient and doesn’t suffer from burn-in. Apple’s interest in microLED dates back to at least 2014, and while there have been some signs of progress, this tech is still at a very early stage of development. As with OLED, it’s likely to come first to the Apple Watch, then iPhone, iPad and Macs, in that order.

While we wait a couple of years more for this change, you can currently order the M2 iPad Pro. It offers similar specs to the latest generation but a more powerful processor.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple fined over App Store practices by Paris court

The Paris Commercial Court has fined Apple over 1 million euros due to App Store practices. According to a report by Reuters, the ruling says Apple imposes abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company’s App Store. That said, the court doesn’t require Apple to...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 price problems might lead to a delayed release

The only thing Samsung can do to fight the iPhone 14 Pro right now is run ridiculous ads that mock Apple. And Samsung is lucky the recent lockdowns in China significantly impacted the production of Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Samsung’s best bet for competing against the iPhone 14 series isn’t the Galaxy S22 or the latest foldable phones. It’s the Galaxy S23 series coming early next year. But now, a leaker claims the Galaxy S23 release date hasn’t yet been decided because Samsung can’t figure out how to price the new flagships.
BGR.com

TSMC could be readying the first chip plant in Europe – but not for Apple

TSMC is already building a plant in the US that will produce 5- and 4-nm chips for Apple, Nvidia, and other tech companies. While this plant is expected to be ready at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024, a new report indicates that the iPhone chipmaker, TSMC, is in talks in Europe to build its first manufactury in Germany.
BGR.com

Report: iPhone 15 to still feature Qualcomm 5G modem

Apple really wants to build its in-house 5G modem to integrate it with upcoming iPhone models. Still, a report suggests that the Cupertino firm is not near to making this happen, as the next iPhone 15 series will also use Qualcomm’s 5G modem. According to DigiTimes (via MacRumors), the...
BGR.com

Apple to move some MacBook production to Vietnam

In another movement to rely less on China, Apple plans to shift some of its MacBook production to Vietnam by mid-2023. The Cupertino firm wants to avoid supply constraints, geopolitical tension, and possible COVID-19 lockdown cases. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple has been planning this shift for nearly two years....
BGR.com

Apple expands Self Service Repair program to Macs desktops

Apple’s Self Service Repair program is finally getting its first product lineup expansion. Starting now in the United States, customers can repair the M1 iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. Previously, only selected iPhone and Apple silicon MacBook models were part of this program. The information comes from Sixcolors‘...
BGR.com

The Meta Quest 2 is getting a GPU boost

The Meta Quest 2 might already be two years old but that doesn’t mean it can’t get more powerful…right?. In a blog post, Meta announced that it is increasing the amount of GPU developers have access to work with on its second-generation headset. Now, developers will have 7% more GPU to work with to improve the performance of their apps.
BGR.com

Report: Apple TV app coming to Android phones

Over the past few years, Apple has been pushing to expand its service offerings to more devices. As the company focuses on these subscriptions alongside software and hardware integration, it’s only natural to have Apple Music and Apple TV Plus available to a broader audience. According to ShrimpApplePro on...
BGR.com

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S23 on February 1st

2022 is nearly over, which means a whole new year of smartphone releases lies ahead. Usually, Samsung is the first major vendor on the scene with its latest flagship. According to a recent leak, that will be the case again in 2023. Prolific Twitter leaker Ice Universe claims that Samsung plans to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, which is where we expect the company to reveal the Galaxy S23 series to the public.
BGR.com

DaVinci Resolve app wants to finally make the iPad a computer

Users knew DaVinci Resolve app would be coming to iPadOS since October when Apple unveiled the M2 iPad Pro and teased this video editor and color correction software would be making its way to the company’s tablets. Two months later, the app is finally available to iPadOS users. Although Apple silicon iPads will have the most functionalities, this software works with many other iPads. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 benchmarks reveal exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

We’re less than two months away from the Galaxy S23 launch event, with a recent leak claiming Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S23 series on February 1st. After this year’s Galaxy S22 performance issues that hurt the phone and Samsung’s reputation, there’s a new reason to be excited about the next-gen handsets. All Galaxy S23 models will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is great news.
BGR.com

WhatsApp rolls out undo ‘Delete for Me’ option when you actually want to ‘Delete for Everyone’ instead

Have you ever written something that you immediately wanted to delete? WhatsApp knows that you do, which is why it released the “Delete for Everyone” feature a while ago. Unfortunately, the button is close to the “Delete for Me” option, which sometimes makes the embarrassing text look way worst because you can’t see what you said, and the person you didn’t want to read the message will do.
BGR.com

OnePlus 11 full specs leak months before launch event

The next few weeks should be relatively quiet when it comes to smartphone news, but when the calendar flips to 2023, there will be plenty to talk about. Some of the biggest Android flagships of 2023 will debut in the first quarter of the year, including the OnePlus 11, which OnePlus plans to formally unveil on February 7th at its Cloud 11 launch event.
BGR.com

Google is reportedly scrambling to match viral AI ChatGPT

ChatGPT went viral a few weeks ago. It’s an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that can hold conversations with the user and answer questions. This is a nightmare scenario for a company like Google, which makes most of its money from Google Search. And Search is where you go to talk to a piece of tech and find answers to your questions.
BGR.com

Brilliant new Google Lens feature translates your doctor’s handwriting

Decrypting a doctor’s handwriting on a prescription is a game many of us have had to play more than once. For whatever reason, medical professionals frequently scribble illegible chicken scratch when they write something on paper. Google wants to fix that with a new artificial intelligence algorithm for Google Lens that could make deciphering a doctor’s handwriting a thing of the past.
BGR.com

BGR.com

352K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy