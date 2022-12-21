Malik Tries Art Therapy In Exclusive Clip From 'The Game'

The Game is BACK

Things are getting stressful for Malik (Hosea Chanchez) who tries art therapy to ease his mental anxiety while his mom Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) deals with losing her agency and the Fightin’ Fury are on strike.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

“We all, the whole world, faced in the last few years some challenges that we’ve never experienced in this generation,” said Chanchez in an interview with PopCulture.com. “And what that did for a lot of us is it forced us to be more authentic than we’ve ever been. So the show, in my opinion, it had to resemble what real life is. And that’s an authenticity to what the players are going through, especially when it comes to mental health and protesting and all these things. So we had no choice in my opinion but to get it right by using the authenticity of what the players are going through in today’s time.”

Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman, The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.

In Season 2 (with new episodes streaming every Thursday on Paramount+), the laughs are doubled and drama is heightened as the beloved characters and their relationships fight to survive the storms of change they face.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

Season 1 of The Game as well as episodes from the original series (which aired from 2006-2015 on The CW then BET) are also streaming exclusively on Paramount+.