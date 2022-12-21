New York Times: To Reach Gen-Z Voters, Philadelphia-based Social Media Director Moved Fetterman’s Message to TikTok

Annie Wu Henry. Photo by The New York Times.

Former John Fetterman campaign social media producer and Fishtown resident Annie Wu Henry knew exactly how to help the Senator-elect reach Generation Z, writes Judith Newman for The New York Times.

“John already had this amazing comms team working for him, and he himself had been a Twitter guy for years,” said Henry. “But we were able to move his voice and his message to other platforms.”

Henry was a relatively low-level staffer on Fetterman’s campaign against Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race when she took over his TikTok account.

The media platform is known for being the main place where Generation Z turn to for most of their information. Soon, she became the team’s “TikTok Queen,” according to Fetterman’s director of communications, Joe Calvello.

With her “embrace the cringe” approach, she helped the campaign’s account get over 240,000 followers in three months, along with three million likes and tens of millions of views.

“Young people are often not trusted on campaigns to do stuff,” said a young political operative known as Memes. “Annie is what happens when you trust young people to do what they’re good at.”