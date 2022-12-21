First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 21

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Upgrades:

> Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14

> Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $43

> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $80

> IAMGOLD (IAG) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Stifel

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at New Street; tgt lowered to $17

> Zions Bancorp (ZION) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $56

Downgrades:

> Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $62

> Brinker (EAT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $35

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $5

> Denny's (DENN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $10

> dLocal Limited (DLO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $25

> Freshworks (FRSH) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Ionis Pharma (IONS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $40

> Jack In The Box (JACK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $75

> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist

> Papa John's (PZZA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush

> Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $7.50

> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $5.50

> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Shake Shack (SHAK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush

> Starbucks (SBUX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $100

> Target (TGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt $132

> Trane (TT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $180

Others:

> Appian (APPN) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $37

> Bank of Princeton (BPRN) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $17

> BJ's Wholesale (BJ) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $70

> Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Camden National Corp. (CAC) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $15

> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $47

> Community Bank (CBU) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $147

> Farmers and Merchants (FMAO) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $30

> Fifth Third (FITB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $36

> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $65

> Huntington Banc (HBAN) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $15

> Independent Bank (INDB) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> InMode (INMD) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $44

> KeyCorp (KEY) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $20

> LivaNova (LIVN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $62

> Middlefield Banc (MBCN) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $30

> NBT Bancorp (NBTB) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $49

> Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $18

> ProKidney Corp. (PROK) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $15

> Regions Fincl (RF) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $2

> Schneider National (SNDR) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $31

> The ONE Group (STKS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $6.50

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $47

> Valley National (VLY) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $14

> Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $7

> ZimVie (ZIMV) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $9

