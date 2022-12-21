First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 21
Upgrades:
> Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14
> Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $43
> Comerica (CMA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $80
> IAMGOLD (IAG) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Stifel
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at New Street; tgt lowered to $17
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $56
Downgrades:
> Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $62
> Brinker (EAT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $35
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $5
> Denny's (DENN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $10
> dLocal Limited (DLO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $25
> Freshworks (FRSH) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Ionis Pharma (IONS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $40
> Jack In The Box (JACK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $75
> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist
> Papa John's (PZZA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush
> Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $7.50
> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $5.50
> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Shake Shack (SHAK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush
> Starbucks (SBUX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $100
> Target (TGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt $132
> Trane (TT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $180
Others:
> Appian (APPN) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $37
> Bank of Princeton (BPRN) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $17
> BJ's Wholesale (BJ) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $70
> Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Camden National Corp. (CAC) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $15
> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $47
> Community Bank (CBU) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $147
> Farmers and Merchants (FMAO) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $30
> Fifth Third (FITB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $36
> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $65
> Huntington Banc (HBAN) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $15
> Independent Bank (INDB) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> InMode (INMD) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $44
> KeyCorp (KEY) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $20
> LivaNova (LIVN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $62
> Middlefield Banc (MBCN) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $30
> NBT Bancorp (NBTB) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $49
> Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $18
> ProKidney Corp. (PROK) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $15
> Regions Fincl (RF) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $2
> Schneider National (SNDR) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $31
> The ONE Group (STKS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $6.50
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $47
> Valley National (VLY) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $14
> Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $7
> ZimVie (ZIMV) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $9
