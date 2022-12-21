These two good boys would like nothing better than to find a home for the holidays

Morgan Pumpkin

Age: 5 years, 2 months

Breed: English bulldog

If you really want to know how to live a carefree life, just take some advice from Morgan. Eat the extra snack, make the silly faces, always find time to kick up your back feet and welcome the wrinkles. Adopt this lovely lady and she’ll be happy to show you all her tricks of the trade.

Dozer

Age: 10 years

Breed: American Staffordshire terrier mix

Dozer is an older gentleman looking for a soft place to spend his remaining years. He originally came to Wayside Waifs as a stray back in 2014 before being adopted. This year, he was found as a stray again and we have been caring for him ever since. Dozer has spent much of his life in a home, and we want to see him comfy for the holidays. He likes taking short walks, but his ultimate favorite thing to do is chilling with his human friends. He likes to stay beside you when you are walking. He loves to play with rope toys, stuffies, food puzzles, you name it. He has done well with cats in the past, and he likes a good co-exister dog friend. He doesn’t hear as well as he did in his earlier years, but he hears with his heart. Do you have a nice, warm place for Dozer at your house? Dozer is currently staying in a foster home. Contact Wayside’s Pet Adoption Center at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Morgan Pumpkin, or to view all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt