Bally Sports Kansas City will air marathon of 2022 Royals games on Christmas Eve

Royals fans may have dreams of walk-off homers dancing in their heads on Christmas Eve, but Kauffman Stadium won’t be the best place for a game.

Like most of Kansas City, the playing field is expected to be snow-covered with temperatures in the teens.

Christmas Eve will mark 96 days until opening day , but Royals fans will have a chance to get their baseball fix because Bally Sports Kansas City plans to air five games from the 2022 season.

Here are the games that will be shown as part of the Royals marathon on Saturday.

Noon: Red Sox at Royals from Aug. 6

The Royals hit three home runs, including Nick Pratto’s walk-off in the ninth inning

2 p.m.: Red Sox at Royals from Aug. 7

MJ Melendez has six RBIs and Kyle Isbel drives in three runs

4 p.m.: Dodgers at Royals from Aug. 14

Brady Singer and three relievers combine on a three-hitter

6 p.m.: Royals at Tigers from Sept. 3

Four rookies hit home runs, the first time in over a century that feat has been accomplished

8 p.m.: Mariners at Royals from Sept. 25

Seattle scores eight runs in the fifth inning but the Royals put up 11 in the sixth