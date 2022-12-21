Read full article on original website
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics
Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators reduced the review period to acknowledge the challenges healthcare systems still face from the pandemic. Fines for readmissions and hospital-acquired conditions, two areas where hospitals can lose funding from the...
Philip Ridlon Kimball, obituary
BELFAST — Philip Ridlon Kimball was born on October 06, 1936 and died unexpectedly at his home in Belfast, Maine, December 23, 2022. My love, you now know the great mystery that the rest of us ponder. With your passing a part of me died my dear Philip. There...
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
This Week in Lincolnville: Upstairs Family
Six years ago this January my husband/partner of nearly 50 years died, literally in my arms. Surrounding us in that small room, the one we always thought of as his, were our sons, their wives and our grandchildren. It was five-year-old Jack who broke the silence: “Is Grampa dead?” Yes, we said, yes, he is.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Maria Y. Orlova, 39, of Orland, was issued...
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle
A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
Day trips to use up your PTO
An unpleasant reality many employees are finding out in these last days of 2022, is that the vacation and PTO you’ve accumulated in 2022 may not roll over for 2023. In other words, this is the week to use it or lose it. Here are some depressing stats:. 55%...
Ida Margaret Wooster Haskell, obituary
NORTH HAVEN — Ida Margaret Wooster Haskell, 100, died peacefully June 24, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born on August 25, 1921 at Silsby Hospital, Rockland, Maine. Daughter of Susie Emma Joy Wooster, born February 9, 1878 in Addison, Maine and Emery Hopkins Wooster, born in August 20, 1884 on Vinalhaven, Maine.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
Randall Clark Lee, obituary
FRIENDSHIP — Randall Clark Lee, 75, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1946 in Damariscotta, Maine, he was the second of four children born to Clarence and Frances (Cook) Lee. Randy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He enlisted...
Ervin E. Merry, obituary
BELFAST — Ervin E. Merry, 95, passed away on December 24, 2022, at Tall Pines. He was born in Belfast on October 14, 1927 to John Sr. and Sadie (Dyer) Merry. He married Faustina L. Thompson, of Swanville, on April 25, 1951. Ervin left this old world for a...
