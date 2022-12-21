ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility

HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE

Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION

Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy