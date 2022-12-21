Read full article on original website
2 construction workers struck by tire along Tomball Parkway, Constable Herman says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two construction workers were struck by a loose tire Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. It happened along the Tomball Parkway near the Grand Parkway. Herman tweeted about the incident just before 4 p.m. According to Herman, a vehicle...
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
mocomotive.com
Suspect in Porter Walmart break-in pulls machete on Montgomery County constable
A man suspected in a Walmart break-in was subdued with a stun gun after allegedly pulling a machete on Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Walmart-break-in-suspect-machete-stun-gun-17679154.php.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
Two Men Get Jail Time, Lose Hunting Privileges for Numerous Wildlife Crimes
Two southeast Texas men recently pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor wildlife crimes resulting in jail times, five-figure fines and a five-year ban from hunting, according to Sweetwater County Circuit Court records and a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release last week. Circuit Court Craig Jones on Oct. 26 sentenced...
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
fox26houston.com
Preliminary details on Harris Co. deputy shot on Chimney Rock
Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details on a shooting on Chimney Rock where an off-duty Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot as well as another man after a heated argument broke out near a club.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply
The city sent said they are seeing a strain on the water supply system. They are asking you to check specific areas on your property for a water break.
fox26houston.com
Gunfire exchanged between Harris Co. deputy, another man following heated argument outside club
HOUSTON - Two men, including an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are recovering in the hospital after an apparent gunfight overnight Monday. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly what transpired but initial details shared by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is the officer may have been at a club on Chimney Rock.
Click2Houston.com
Lawyer ‘optimistic’ suspect accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff will have bond lowered to $300K
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper, Takeoff, appeared in court Tuesday as his attorneys continued the fight to have his $1 million bond lowered. Another bond reduction hearing for Patrick Clark, 33, is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m., but Clark will not be present as his attorneys have waived his appearance.
Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility
HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE A MAJOR BLAZE
Nearly all the fire departments were called out on Christmas Eve to battle a major structure fire in the Gay Hill area. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8pm Saturday night to Wauls Legion Road. Firefighters found a barn and a workshop completely engulfed in flames. Departments...
Click2Houston.com
Hazmat spill temporarily closes mainlanes on I-10 at Cane Island Pkwy after 5-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, officials say
HOUSTON – Several lanes were closed Monday afternoon following a hazmat spill from a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, according to Houston TranStar. The five-vehicle crash, involving a heavy truck, was reported at 1:04 p.m. on IH-10 at Caney Island Parkway. The cause of the crash is under...
kwhi.com
BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION
Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
