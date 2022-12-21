Read full article on original website
5 swine industry resolutions for 2023
The dawn of a new year is often accompanied by improvement goals. We often focus on tightening our waist line, reigning in our budget or spending less time staring at our smart phones. Resolutions often don't stick but the turning of the calendar from one year to the next does provide momentum to tackle the hardest and most important aspect of change, and that's to simply get started.
ICASA awards grants to improve antibiotic use in livestock
Optimizing the use of antibiotics in livestock improves animal welfare, combats antibiotic resistance and conserves resources. The International Consortium for Antimicrobial Stewardship in Agriculture (ICASA) awarded nine grants to develop management strategies that improve judicious antibiotic use in beef cattle and swine. “These ICASA grant-funded projects are investigating novel and...
Farm Progress America, December 27, 2022
Max Armstrong continues his conversation on the hot topics impacting agriculture. He quotes Jennifer M. Latzka, Kansas Farmer, who notes that that regulation will be a key issue. Brad Haire, Southeast Farm Press, notes that regulations surrounding the management of crop protection products will be an important issue too. Max shares that ag labor reform is also a hot topic, but a measure dealing with the issue was left out of the big omnibus pending bill. Haire adds that labor costs for temporary farm works is expected to climb in 2023.
No surprises in December Hogs and Pigs report
USDA's December Hogs and Pigs report was released Friday afternoon, with no surprises in the report. USDA's numbers were within one percentage point of pre-release trade predictions. At 98%, the market hog inventory was 0.4% smaller than expected while the breeding herd, at 100.5%, was 0.8% larger than trade forecasts.
