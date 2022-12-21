Children’s clothing store Lester’s is no more at 1534 Second Avenue, and instead a new swimming pool will take over the 9,530-square-foot building. A Goldfish Swim School franchise has agreed to take over the Upper East Side retail space and will build a 4-foot-deep pool spanning 70 by 22 feet, according to the New York Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO