ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Goldfish Swim School Leases 10K SF to Build Pool on the Upper East Side

Children’s clothing store Lester’s is no more at 1534 Second Avenue, and instead a new swimming pool will take over the 9,530-square-foot building. A Goldfish Swim School franchise has agreed to take over the Upper East Side retail space and will build a 4-foot-deep pool spanning 70 by 22 feet, according to the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

60 Guilders Picks Up 3 Williamsburg Apartment Buildings for $143M

Investment firm 60 Guilders unwrapped a $143.3 million deal this Christmas for three apartment buildings in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The Rabsky Group sold the 113-unit building at 205 North Ninth Street, dubbed The Driggs, and two others at 225 North Ninth Street and 220 North 10th Street to 60 Guilders, according to a Dec. 24 LinkedIn post from 60 Guilders.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy