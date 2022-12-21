ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Shelby Sweepstakes Ends Today: Get Double Entries Now

By Johnny Puckett
Bring home this 1-of-1 “Billy Johnson” Heritage Edition GT500.

If owning a brand new GT500 has been your dream, today is your lucky day, and you could own it for practically nothing. We’re offering Motorious readers a chance to win am ultra rare 2022 760 hp Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition customized by Ford, for as little as a donation of $25. This beast is fully hooked up too, so the only chance of owning one like it is here and you have to win it, because nobody is going to be able to buy one in this particular configuration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihwvh_0jq280wH00

This 1-of-1 2022 Shelby Mustang GT500 “Billy Johnson” Heritage Edition is covered in a striking Brittany Blue paint job also carries a Cruise for a Cause Hope Edition serial number to indicate its rarity. It has unique stripes, Signature Wheels and optional RECARO seats custom covered by Katzkins leather, we added Carbon fiber through out the car - Hood, Front fenders, rockers, splitter, rear spoiler and more. We upped the power output and added improved cooling with VMP Performance that makes this one extremely "Bad to the Bone!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TyqP_0jq280wH00

If you’ve ever wanted to own one of the fastest cars on the road, here’s your chance. All you have to do is make a donation to The Shelby American Collection and you will be entered to win this awesome car and $25,000.00 to cover the taxes. Donations between $25.00 and $2,500.00 will be accepted but the higher donations receive more entries, increasing your odds. On top of that, Motorious readers get even more entries thanks to a special promo.

fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible In Rapid Red: Photos

Since its official unveiling in mid-September, Ford Authority has spotted quite a few 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible finished in Rapid Red.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

Bring Home This 382-Horsepower 2022 Toyota GR Supra

Motorious readers get more chances to win a modern Supra with more entries. Are you a modern performance car enthusiast? Do you also admire the engineering of Japanese sports cars? If you have been drooling over the prospect of owning a brand new Toyota Supra, but shortages of cars for sale, or maybe shortages of funds, have gotten in your way, it can be a frustrating predicament. However, you are a Motorious reader, and as a thanks for your loyal readership, not only are we sharing an opportunity to own a new Supra for next to nothing, you get more entries to win this 382-Horsepower 2022 Toyota GR Supra when you donate.
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevy COPO Camaro bags monster 10.3-liter, 1,004-hp V-8

Chevrolet at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas unveiled a monster of a crate engine in the form of the 10.35-liter, 1,004-hp ZZ632/1000 V-8. Chevy even called it at the time the “biggest, baddest crate engine” it's ever made. This week the automaker announced the first details...
Motorious

A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection

These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Motorious

Tim Allen-Owned AC Cobra 289 Selling At Mecum Kissimmee

The original 1965 Shelby Cobra is probably one of the most iconic cars to ever race on an American track. Built by a man who understood the nimble agility of a European sports car and how it might react with some beefy American horses under the hood, it’s easy to see why it was so attractive to audiences at the time. These days most enthusiasts dream of the day they get behind the wheel of one or even see one in person. Well, if you’ve got the resources, this might be your chance to drive a real Shelby Cobra.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Motorious

Rick Grant III Collection Up For Auction

A great collection by a great man. If you’re reading this, you’re likely a car enthusiast, which means that you’ve got a certain set of cars locked in your head that you dream about from time to time. Perhaps you’re building your collection right now and you’ve got a roadmap to what you think of as success. So the question posed would be: when your collection is complete what will it look like? Well, here’s one that pretty much nobody expected to see in their lifetime due to its sheer rarity and incredibly high value.
MotorAuthority

Ford reveals wild GT Mk IV track car packing over 800 hp

Ford isn't done with its GT just yet. Even though production of the standard supercar officially comes to an end this year, Ford will offer a final, track-only version dubbed the GT Mk IV next year. Revealed on Friday, the new Ford GT Mk IV honors the original Ford GT40...
Motorious

PCarmarket Is Selling a 911 GT3 6-Speed With Just 6k-Miles

This 991.2 GT3 boasts just over 6,000 miles from new. The ".2" designation refers to the second generation of the 991 that features additional performance upgrades. At least, that’s what they did with this Porsche 991.2 which combines the best options of its namesake with a couple of extra performance features you might not have seen coming. On top of that, it’s also got a pretty incredible styling package to match and a luxurious interior that rivals super cars everywhere. So what makes this car so special exactly?
Motorious

PCarmarket Is Selling The Ultimate Modern McLaren

An open top racer with the attitude of the ‘60s and the performance of today. In the late 1960s, Bruce McLaren was hard at work creating a series of open top race cars that pretty much beat any and all competitors that rolled onto the track with it. McLaren is one of those companies that really cares about his heritage, ignoring the fact that they’re currently selling off their classic car collection, and have made many miracles with hints to their older models. One such automobile that truly knocked it out of the park in terms of honoring an original masterpiece is the McLaren Elva. Being so unique and rare, you might not have ever heard of it but here’s a little rundown of what you might expect behind the wheel in this car.
Motorious

Chevrolet’s New Commercial Is After Your Heart

Cars are more than just A to B machines, this ad shows that Chevy understands that. Brands like GM, more specifically Chevrolet, have had a bit of a reputation for touching the hearts of enthusiasts everywhere since the early days of automotive production. Some of their vintage cars can be regarded as icons of American automotive history. They know this, at least you would think they have to to be able to make good use of their connection to the audience base. Well, a recent commercial aired by Chevy shows very well that the marketing team understands the real cultural significance of their cars.
Motorious

The Last Of The Air-Cooled 911s Is Selling on Bring A Trailer

German cars are always spectacular. When you think of the quintessential sports car of the late 1990s what exactly pops into your head? The Americans were doing a lot of great stuff with their three-piece muscle car lineup, so too were the Japanese brands. However, there is a very different type of vehicle That embodies the true spirit of a race car driver wrapped up into a vehicle that could be well-suited for the road. That was a German sports car, perhaps even a Porsche.
Motorious

Stunning 3800-Mile Ferrari Portofino Selling on Bring A Trailer

Low displacement V8s really know how to strut their stuff. Some cars are built to perform well on the road, some on the mountains, and others for the track. However, it’s not often you find a car that is built for all three of these applications. Well, that’s exactly what Ferrari sets out to do with every single one of their cars which is exactly why all of their innovations have mostly come from the track. Here’s an example of what happens when years of innovative design culminate into one beautiful car.
Motorious

Owning An Eleanor Mustang Just Got A Little Easier

Go to just about any major car show or auction that isn’t limited to certain models or time eras and you’re liable to see at least one Eleanor. The Shelby GT500 which starred in Gone In 60 Seconds, the far inferior one with Nick Cage and Angelina Jolie, has become quite the cultural touchstone for many Mustang enthusiasts. However, building one without permission from the trademark holder was a good way to land in a bunch of legal trouble. Now, a court ruling means things are about to change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro

It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
Motorious

Flipped Ford Truck Cruises Around Town

It may look like an accident but in reality it’s a build. Have you ever flipped a car? If so, you might not find this spectacle particularly funny considering it might bring back some painful memories of a devastating car crash. However, it’s pretty safe to say that the rest of us can laugh along with the owner of this incredibly well designed custom truck. At first glance you might cringe at the thought of a terrible accident but soon realize that it was indeed built to look like it’s upside down. So why did the owner do this?
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Raptor Races Hennessey VelociRaptor 400: Video

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor made its debut earlier this year with a whopping 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, compliments of its twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine. The high-performance off-road SUV has been highly praised since its introduction, drawing the interest of the likes of Vaugh Gittin Jr. Hennessey Performance made its own high-performance version of the Bronco known as the VeliciRaptor 400, and finally, the two have been pitted against one another to find out how bone-stock performance stacks up against the modified machine.
Motorious

1967 Ford Mustang Widebody Finally Gets A Test Drive

Cars like this are the pinnacle of custom automotive art. You might remember a certain white 1967 Ford mustang fastback whose owners had their eyes set on Sema. It all started because one graphic designing enthusiast went out of their way to make something really cool and the right people just so happened to see it. Nowadays the car is well on its way to being a reality. But, last we checked up on it, it wasn’t even close to being finished. But, after a ton of work and some questionable building decisions, it’s finally on the road and ready to show off to the world.
