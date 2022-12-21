This Shelby Sweepstakes Ends Today: Get Double Entries Now

Bring home this 1-of-1 “Billy Johnson” Heritage Edition GT500.

If owning a brand new GT500 has been your dream, today is your lucky day, and you could own it for practically nothing. We’re offering Motorious readers a chance to win am ultra rare 2022 760 hp Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition customized by Ford, for as little as a donation of $25. This beast is fully hooked up too, so the only chance of owning one like it is here and you have to win it, because nobody is going to be able to buy one in this particular configuration.

This 1-of-1 2022 Shelby Mustang GT500 “Billy Johnson” Heritage Edition is covered in a striking Brittany Blue paint job also carries a Cruise for a Cause Hope Edition serial number to indicate its rarity. It has unique stripes, Signature Wheels and optional RECARO seats custom covered by Katzkins leather, we added Carbon fiber through out the car - Hood, Front fenders, rockers, splitter, rear spoiler and more. We upped the power output and added improved cooling with VMP Performance that makes this one extremely "Bad to the Bone!”

If you’ve ever wanted to own one of the fastest cars on the road, here’s your chance. All you have to do is make a donation to The Shelby American Collection and you will be entered to win this awesome car and $25,000.00 to cover the taxes. Donations between $25.00 and $2,500.00 will be accepted but the higher donations receive more entries, increasing your odds. On top of that, Motorious readers get even more entries thanks to a special promo.