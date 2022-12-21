Read full article on original website
Related
English too much for injured KIPP
KIPP’s girls basketball team faced off against the Lynn English Bulldogs in the first game of the Walter Boverini City-Wide Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Classical High. The Bulldogs began the tournament with an impressive 72-7 victory, led by senior Matty Laurino (18 points) and junior captain Jaeleigh Perry (18 points). The post English too much for injured KIPP appeared first on Itemlive.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
Comments / 0