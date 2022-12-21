Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
The Verge
Microsoft says three future Bethesda games will be Xbox-exclusive
We knew Microsoft would make Bethesda’s Starfield exclusive to Xbox and PC, and it sure looked like The Elder Scrolls VI would skip PlayStation and Nintendo, too. But now, Microsoft’s lawyers are revealing that they’ve got eyes on at least one more exclusive title — there are three future Xbox exclusives from Bethesda, they revealed today, in a response to the FTC’s lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal.
game-news24.com
After Starfield and Redfall revealed Microsoft, Bethesda has a new secret game
What kind of legend does Bethesda look like going to become a trilogy?. Microsoft admitted that the three more games in Bethesdas are all Xbox exclusives, but it won’t say what the secret third game is. At that moment we think everybody is ravaged by the planned acquisition of...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
GAMINGbible
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
Xbox Game Pass could be getting a whole lot cheaper
Would you be willing to endure ads if it meant Game Pass got a lot less expensive?
Here are the biggest PC gaming hardware stories of 2022
2022 had its fair share of new hardware controversy, crypto drama, and plenty of Gabe.
Is Octopath Traveler 2 Coming To Xbox?
Square Enix's HD-2D roleplaying adventure "Octopath Traveler" was one of the best games of 2018 when it released on the Nintendo Switch, and its player base only increased over time as the game was ported to PC via Steam in 2019, Google Stadia in 2020, and Xbox consoles in 2021. Yet, the title never released on the PlayStation in any way, shape, or form. Now, however, the game's sequel, simply titled "Octopath Traveler 2," will be releasing on February 24, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Sony is excluding Final Fantasy 16 from Xbox consoles, says Microsoft
Microsoft has revealed that upcoming third-party games like the Silent Hill 2 remake and Final Fantasy 16 won’t release on Xbox, seemingly because of exclusion agreements between Sony and certain publishers. In a new filing, which is a response to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ‘s Activision Blizzard acquisition...
geekwire.com
Gaming in 2023: What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Amazon, Valve, Nintendo, and others
This year started slow in the video game industry, due to a combination of pandemic slowdowns and highly-anticipated titles such as Elden Ring, but it ended with a tidal wave of big releases that seems likely to continue into next year. Here’s a look at what’s coming in 2023 for...
Is Plunder Coming To Warzone 2.0?
In the first "Call of Duty: Warzone," the "Plunder" mode quickly became a fan favorite. The mode essentially boils down to teams of players endlessly looting across the map — accompanied by infinite respawns — until one team has looted a certain amount of goods. "Plunder" became immensely popular among "Call of Duty" players and was seen as a helpful way to level up weapons without having to grind it out in the traditional battle royale mode "Warzone" provides. Because of this popularity, many fans have wondered if "Warzone 2.0" will eventually include "Plunder" in its playlist.
The Windows Club
Minecraft Launcher won’t install on PC and Xbox
Are you unable to install Minecraft Launcher from Microsoft Store? Many users have reported facing this issue where they just can’t install the Minecraft Launcher game from Microsoft Store on their Windows PC or Xbox. Either the download gets stuck forever or the installation fails. This problem generally occurs...
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
The Windows Club
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
TechRadar
How to install the Heroic Launcher to play Epic and GOG titles on your Steam Deck
The Steam Deck has access to hundreds of games through Valve’s own storefront, but there are even more ways to get titles onto the portable powerhouse. While the console has become an emulator’s best friend, it’s remarkably easy to add game libraries from GOG (Good Old Games) and the Epic Games Store through an application called the Heroic Games Launcher.
HEROish Review: Simple & Addicting
Originally released as a highly-rated Apple Arcade title, "HEROish" has seemingly effortlessly made the jump to PC and consoles with its recent surprise launch. Available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and releasing on Nintendo Switch in January 2023, "HEROish" is a simple, yet engaging and wildly addicting card-battling MOBA-lite. And luckily for fans of the genre, it's quick and easy to pick up and hard to put down.
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
