PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO