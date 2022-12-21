ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan ‘for sure’ the place to be for offensive line development: Olu Oluwatimi

PHOENIX, AZ. — Michigan football has won the Joe Moore Award in back-to-back seasons, and its success on the offensive line has quickly become a hallmark for the program. It’s perhaps of little surprise, then, that three of the Wolverines incoming transfers ahead of the 2023 season are offensive linemen: LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State), Myles Hinton (Stanford) and Drake Nugent (Stanford).
Top247 LB Jeremiah Beasley announces his top five schools

Belleville (Mich.) High Top247 linebacker Jeremiah Beasley has his top five schools, announcing his favorites during Tuesday’s Sound Mind Sound Body SuperMax Midwest Invitational held inside Ford Field. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Beasley tells 247Sports he’s highest on “Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Kentucky.”. Tabbed by the...
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell

PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
