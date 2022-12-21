Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
King Charles hails UK 'solidarity' amid economic woes in first Christmas speech
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel where his mother, Elizabeth II, was interred in September, the 74-year-old also...
France 24
China dismantling zero-covid policy: What other rules are to be scrapped soon?
Despite a tidal wave of fresh coronavirus infections, the Chinese government is moving forward with its plans to ease more pandemic restrictions after abandoning its zero-covid policy. It started by annoucing that the imposed quarantine requirement for travelers coming into the country will be scrapped on January 8th. France 24's correspondent in Seoul Yena Lee gives us some details on what other rules are to be scrapped soon and explains how China's healthcare system is handling the situation.
Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington
While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
France 24
Joy in China as mandatory Covid quarantine for inbound travellers set to end
In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in a further unwinding of hardline Covid-19 controls that had torpedoed the country's economy and sparked nationwide protests. People in China reacted with joy and rushed to book...
France 24
Beijing further eases covid policy's rules, steps up financial aids
It was one of the last vestiges of china's Zero Covid policy: The imposed quarantine for travelers coming into the country. On January 8th, the measure will be lifted entirely. It marks the end of a complete u turn by Beijing on its pandemic response over the past month with the virus now able to freely circulate through the country's 1.4 billion population presenting the country's health system with a daunting challenge. Shirli Sitbon explains.
Comments / 0