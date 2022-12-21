ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

China dismantling zero-covid policy: What other rules are to be scrapped soon?

Despite a tidal wave of fresh coronavirus infections, the Chinese government is moving forward with its plans to ease more pandemic restrictions after abandoning its zero-covid policy. It started by annoucing that the imposed quarantine requirement for travelers coming into the country will be scrapped on January 8th. France 24's correspondent in Seoul Yena Lee gives us some details on what other rules are to be scrapped soon and explains how China's healthcare system is handling the situation.
The Daily Advance

Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington

While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Joy in China as mandatory Covid quarantine for inbound travellers set to end

In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in a further unwinding of hardline Covid-19 controls that had torpedoed the country's economy and sparked nationwide protests. People in China reacted with joy and rushed to book...
France 24

Beijing further eases covid policy's rules, steps up financial aids

It was one of the last vestiges of china's Zero Covid policy: The imposed quarantine for travelers coming into the country. On January 8th, the measure will be lifted entirely. It marks the end of a complete u turn by Beijing on its pandemic response over the past month with the virus now able to freely circulate through the country's 1.4 billion population presenting the country's health system with a daunting challenge. Shirli Sitbon explains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy