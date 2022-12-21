Read full article on original website
Spider-Man No Way Home Sequel Confirmed By Sony; Toby Maguire Reacts to Bully Maguire Videos
Spider-Man: No Way Home is a movie that provided fans with the most amount of enjoyment. Apart from the action and drama, the fans received a gigantic hit of nostalgia, when all 3 Spideys united in the movie. They not only got to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Mans, but also the villains from their respective movies as well.
IGN AMA - “What Are Your Top 5 Streaming Services? Can You Rank Them?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how Movies and TV shows in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about Movies and TV like who would win in a fight between the Terminator and Predator, or our thoughts on Top Gun Maverick and if it’s a contendor for the Oscars, our favorite movie and tv show, favorite Batman, and what is a show that we love that no one is talking about?!
Looking Back: 3 Biggest Entertainment News Stories of 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
On today's Fix of Entertaiment, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest and wildest entertainment stories that dropped, like when the official rating for The Batman movie getting fans riled up, Netflix canceling a bunch of shows after a subscriber dip, and The Rock getting booed after a Superman casting theory. Who boos The Rock?
What to Expect From Star Wars in 2023
I’ve got a good feeling about this! Star Wars is blasting straight ahead in the new year with a heavily-modified YT-1300 freighter full of new content planned for 2023, including the return of The Mandalorian and Grogu, a major video game release in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the live action return of Ahsoka and a good chunk of the Ghost crew from Star Wars: Rebels. Here’s your master list of everything to expect from Star Wars in 2023, as well as a peek at the future.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Director Ryan Coogler Shares Original Idea for the Sequel Starring the Late Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released last month to much fanfare, as the sequel to the 2018 film became the final stop on the MCU Phase 4 journey. The film centered around the death of Wakanda monarch King T'Challa, following the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020 due to complications surrounding his private battle with colon cancer.
What to Expect From Marvel in 2023: The MCU's Phase 5, X-Men '97 and More
Whether you prefer your superhero adventures to play out on the big screen, streaming on your phone or prefer good, old-fashioned comic books, there’s a whole lot of Marvel content headed your way in 2023. The MCU is kicking off Phase 5, Sony has new live-action and animated Spider-Man movies in the works and Marvel is celebrating the 60th anniversary of one of the biggest franchises in the world.
Let Me Out - Official Reveal Trailer
In Let Me Out, play as Alvin, a 10-year-old indigo child, in search of his mother and escape Mata Koetjhing, an ancient Javanese village. Get help from your little sister’s spirit, your pet spider and brew potions to exorcize mysterious creatures. Let Me Out is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Medic - Official Overview Trailer
In Medic, you will become a true war hero. Survive the horror of the Pacific Front where bombs fall from the sky and rifle bullets cut the air. You are the last hope of your wounded companions. Your decisions will change the course of the battle, but not all of them will be easy to make. Medic is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Looking Forward: 3 TV Shows We Are Excited for in 2023 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
In today’s fix of entertainment news: we break down the 3 TV shows we’re most excited for in 2023. These are all new to streaming, so don’t expect to see returning seasons of some of your favorites. Presented by Star Trek: Fleet Command.
Blim City Invasion
After turning in your fifth bounty, whether that be the Skrendel Bros or Dr. Giblets, Gene will mention that Lizzie has been gone for a while. With reluctant concern, Gene will suggest that you check in with Lizzie's boyfriend Tweeg at the Space Applebee's to see if he knows anything. While you search for Lizzie, Gene will attempt to repair the Busted Gatlian, Lezduit.
Dr. Giblets Bounty
In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
The 3 Funniest Gaming Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, we're taking a look back at the funniest gaming stories to come across IGN this year. While we had plenty of series stories, from major acquisitions to triple-A games being delayed, we also had a few that made us snort chuckle while drinking our morning coffee. From EA making literally every gamer made with a single tweet, to a newly-announced game about a squirrel with a gun who's name is Conker, and somehow getting Doom to run on something that doesn't even play video games, it's been a crazy year. And we also have a very important message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Stranger Things Will Reportedly Get a Spinoff Anime Series
Stranger Things is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show’s hasn’t finished yet, and fans are anticipating the final season that will finally reveal the conclusion of the story. Now, it seems like Stranger Things will get a spinoff anime series. According to a report...
Batman Fanatic Finds Himself in Trouble With His Family When His Plan to Name His Kids After All the Robin Iterations Exposed
A new Reddit post has seemingly exposed the sneaky plot of a Batman fan's attempts to secretly name his kids after the various versions of his famous sidekick, Robin. The viral post comes from the popular subreddit r/AmItheAsshole, where users post their conflicts and situations for other community members to determine whether they behaved incorrectly or not. The post in question comes from u/JustBeingHonest, who shared a conundrum involving him, his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law (SIL).
Skrendel Bros Bounty
The Skrendel Bros Bounty sees you return to Zephyr Paradise to take on the repulsive triplets behind the G3's notorious laboratory, Skrendel Labs. The lab is known for researching the cloning and breeding of sentient drugs, and with humans next on the G3 chopping block, it's best to take out the lab before too many human lives are taken in the name of "research".
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer (2023) Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
The End of Ask Us Anyth-IGN
In our most recent collaboration with Yahoo Mail, we set up a Yahoo Mail email address so the IGN community could ask our Staff Anyth-IGN. We filmed our responses and aired them over the past couple of weeks, covering all your questions related to games, tech, IGN itself, and finally, entertainment. Thank you to everyone who submitted their questions for us. We had a lot of fun answering them and look forward to doing more things like this in the future!
Tunic May Still Contain More Secrets, Depending on How You Define ‘Secret’, Says Creator
It’s been nine months since the release of Tunic, the Zelda-like action-adventure game about a fox hero in a strange world; nine months for its community to dig out secrets upon secrets, decipher its multiple hidden languages, and puzzle over the curious ARG at its heart. This jubilant community...
Best TV Series of 2022 from IGN India: Andor, House of the Dragon, Severance, and More
2022 was a year that saw a wide range of TV series, particularly in the form of very popular Netflix shows that smashed several records. With the abundance of content out there, it can be hard to keep track of what’s worth checking out. We have compiled a list of the best ten TV series of 2022. These shows have captured the attention of audiences this year, and our list is versatile enough to have something for everyone. So, let’s dive into IGN India’s picks for the best TV series of 2022.
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
