Downingtown, PA

DELCO Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.

 6 days ago

CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators.Photo byiStock.

Find your work-life balance at CCRES,  They are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.

The following CCRES-qualified staff postings are currently available.

Personal Care Assistant (PCA)

The Personal Care Assistant (PCA) is a field employee position, working all student days during the school calendar year. The starting rate for this role is a generous $20 per hour.

PCAs provide one-to-one assistance to children/adolescents with emotional and behavioral disorders in the school setting, based on the medical needs of the client. Prompt intervention is also a key skill, to address issues of behavior management, conflict resolution, and anger management.

Success in this career also hinges on peer interaction skills based on IEP goals or school-supplied behavioral treatment plans provided by school officials or a Behavior Specialist Consultant. 

Learn more about the Personal Care Assistant position.

Behavior Health Technician

CCRES Behavior Health Technicians, eligible for a $2,500 bonus upon hiring, works in the field to provide one-to-one emotional and behavioral interventions to children/adolescents in need of Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS).

The opportunity represents excellent experience for a new high-school graduate (or similarly credentialed individual). It provides the opportunity to embark on a career of making a daily difference in the lives of individuals with special needs. The only other qualification is a preference for some experience working with children.

Further, for those toward the end of their traditional careers, it’s a prime opportunity that provides flexible schedules and engaging work with children in homes and schools.

CCRES’ Behavior Health Technicians provide individualized assistance to children and adolescents with behavior disorders in the school, home, and community setting, based on medical needs. They promptly intervene in areas of behavior management, conflict resolution, anger management, and peer interaction skills. Responses to these situations are based on treatment-plan goals established by a Behavior Consultant or Behavior Analyst (Master’s Level Clinician).

Associated tasks include collecting daily data and documenting progress notes in a prescribed format for each session.

Learn more about the Behavior Health Technician position.

Mobile Therapist

The Mobile Therapist (MT) is an independent contractor and a member of the interdisciplinary clinical team for Intensive Behavioral Health Services.

There is an urgent need for mobile therapists in Marcus Hook, Upper Darby and Wallingford.  

The mobile therapist will:

  • Provide individual and family psychotherapy in the home environment.
  • Provide insight into family dynamics and provide assistance in the development of adaptive skills in order for the client to take a more positive role in the family.
  • Provide clinical progress notes and develop psychotherapy plan.
  • Work after-school/early evening hours, usually with 1 – 2 hours per week for each client’s family, and ability to build a caseload of multiple clients.

Candidates for this position must meet one of the following requirements:

  • Pennsylvania licensed psychologist, professional counselor, marriage and family therapist or clinical social worker.
  • Pennsylvania licensed social worker or behavior specialist and have a graduate degree that required a clinical or mental health direct service practicum.
  • Have a minimum of 1 year of full-time experience in providing mental health direct services to children, youth or young adults and a graduate degree with at least 9 credits specific to clinical practice in psychology, social work or counseling from an accredited college/university.
  • Completed a clinical or mental health direct service practicum and have a graduate degree from an accredited university with at least 9 credits specific to clinical practice in clinical psychology, social work, education, counseling, or related field.
  • Experience working with children diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum Disorder is preferred.

Clearances are required for this position.

Learn more about the Mobile Therapist position.

Find out more about other CCRES job postings that offer a work-life balance that is available.

