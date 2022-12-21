Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Downtown & underground: Push Yoga plants roots in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Push Yoga is the name of a new studio that has planted its roots inside the recently renovated — and slightly hard to find — basement space inside of the Homesteader Building, 111 S. Durbin St. in downtown Casper. “That has been our biggest...
Wind closures expand on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching 81 mph on Outer Drive in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With winds picking up, highway and interstate wind closures have expanded on Tuesday morning in Wyoming. Interstate 25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Buffalo to Douglas as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Laramie to Rawlins.
Authorities debunk TikTok user’s claims of volcanic activity, evacuations at Alcova
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County and federal officials are dispelling a TikTok user’s claims over the holiday weekend that he was forcibly evacuated from Alcova due to volcanic activity. A series of videos on the TikTok account posted over the weekend shows footage of steam coming from a...
Up to 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Tuesday as temps reach 50 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have replaced last week’s low temperatures in Natrona County. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area is under a high wind warning until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with 45 mph winds and gusts of up to 70 mph expected in some areas.
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/19/22–12/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Dangerous winds the main concern this week with some snow possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the western mountains may see new snowfall Tuesday and Tuesday night as pressure patterns over Wyoming shift, the main story for central Wyoming will be winds. The warm temperatures of the Christmas holiday weekend are here to stay for a few days as high pressure...
Heavy snow, winds of up to 75 mph for western Wyoming Tuesday–Wednesday; New Year’s snow likely in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday morning and heavy accumulations are expected in some areas. Southern portions of Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 10–18 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snowfall of 5–10 inches is expected in northern Yellowstone. Windspeeds of 50 mph could accompany the storm.
147 miles of pipe: City of Casper offering stormwater system quiz with chance to win prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper’s stormwater system includes 147 miles of pipe and 4,719 catch basins. Such knowledge will help people complete an online stormwater system quiz the city of Casper is offering. People who complete the quiz will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/23/22–12/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County’s average gas price drops 7.4 cents; national average falls 4.9 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — The national average gas price fell 4.9 cents last week to $3.05 per gallon, while Natrona County’s average dropped 7.4 cents to $2.184. It’s the nation’s seventh straight week of declines, GasBuddy reported. Data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports...
Wind closure in effect on Outer Drive in Casper; gusts reaching near 60 mph Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway 258, known locally as Outer Drive, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong winds on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Outer Drive is seeing gusts as high as 58 mph as of 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, WYDOT sensors indicate....
Over 3,500 customers affected by power outage in central Casper; RMP crews investigating
CASPER, Wyo. — A power outage has been reported in central Casper that is impacting 3,531 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map. The first report related to the outage occurred at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, according to RMP. Crews have been notified and are investigating the cause of the issue.
(PHOTOS) Freezing outside, blazing inside: Snoop and friends bring ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ to Casper crowd
CASPER, Wyo. — The insanely cold Casper temperatures on Wednesday night did not go unnoticed inside the Ford Wyoming Center during the “Snoop Dogg’s Holidaze of Blaze” show. Most of the hip-hop artists who performed hailed from such toasty environments as Atlanta, Los Angeles and, in...
Airborne trampolines, downed power lines reported amid high winds Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo — As gusts over 80 mph rock parts of Casper Tuesday, city officials are reminding the public to mitigate the risk of airborne hazards — and take other precautions— during high wind events. Casper Fire-EMS units were called to the 2400 block of E. 9th...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
