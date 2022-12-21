CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday morning and heavy accumulations are expected in some areas. Southern portions of Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 10–18 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snowfall of 5–10 inches is expected in northern Yellowstone. Windspeeds of 50 mph could accompany the storm.

CASPER, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO