ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Migrants ‘went through hell’ on latest set of buses to arrive in Philadelphia from Texas

By Tim Jimenez
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385tqs_0jq25Tfa00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Three buses with migrants aboard arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday morning from Texas. Their arrival comes as the effort to lift the pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border is on hold .

The first bus pulled up to 30th Street Station shortly before 6 a.m., and the second about 45 minutes later. The final bus arrived at 8:40 a.m.

The city took in 125 people overall, with migrants from Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela, officials said.

Philadelphia emergency management workers and partner organizations handed out blankets and jackets to the people as they got off the charter bus. 77 of them took SEPTA buses to a welcome facility in North Philly.

Others were picked up by family members. Cesar Garcia picked up his mother-in-law Amalia. She cried as she embraced her family.

“She went through hell to get here,” said Garcia. “That’s all I can say.”

Amalia told her family and some of the volunteers outside 30th Street Station that she hadn’t eaten for two days. The way this is being handled isn’t how one treats human beings, she said.

Texas has been sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia for more than a month. The city maintains that Texas government officials have not been willing to coordinate. Instead, southern organizations have been sharing information with organizations in Philadelphia.

Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been slated to expire Wednesday — and the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep them in place. But hours before they were about to lift, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to remove them before Christmas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 154

jodie donovan
6d ago

As callous as it sounds, I’m more concerned about the actual tax paying citizens of this country and their problems. If our country would ever address those instead of everyone else’s, I might feel more compassionate.

Reply(3)
122
Richard Martin
6d ago

So let me get this straight. They traveled hundred or thousands of miles through drug cartel controlled territory and that was fine . But a ride on a Greyhound to Philly was “hey”

Reply(6)
113
chris northridge
6d ago

you can thank the biden democrats for ignoring the problem of flooding illegals in here while biden lives behind a border wall in luxury

Reply(6)
102
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison

A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy