ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman punched in face on SoHo street by stranger shouting anti-gay slur

By Thomas Tracy, Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A woman was punched in the face on a Manhattan street by a stranger shouting an anti-gay slur, police said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old victim was confronted near Canal St. and Broadway in SoHo about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, cops said.

“You dy—s” need to get outta here,” the attacker yelled as he punched the woman in the right eye, police said.

The victim did not need medical attention.

Her attacker ran off and is being sought. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops released a photo of the suspect Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 29, shot to death on Bronx street

A 29-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the chest at Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest about 9:05 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he died. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Manhattan woman killed by stray bullet leaves behind 101 year-old mom and three kids

A Manhattan woman who was struck and killed by a stray bullet on her way to the supermarket leaves behind a loving family, including a 101-year-old mother, friends told the Daily News Tuesday. Loved ones gathered at Valeria Ortega’s Inwood home to pay their respects to her husband, Antonio, and her three children, including her son Charlie who was with her when she was shot in the face near ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man, 35, fatally shot in head sitting in Nissan Altima on Queens street

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the head early Tuesday in Queens while sitting in a Nissan Altima, police said. The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of the car on Sutphin Blvd. near Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica when he was shot in the head at about 2:50 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Queens father incinerated in fiery wreck recalled as doting dad who brought smiles to co-workers, neighbors

A Queens man killed in a fiery early morning one-car wreck was a doting dad with aspirations in the food industry — and a relatively new driver, his neighbors and a co-worker said Tuesday. Dylan Dipnarine, 24, died after losing control on a Queens expressway early Monday, with his airborne 2012 Infiniti flipping in midair before plowing into several cars in a tow lot and exploding in the ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man, 54, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street

A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck near Rockaway Blvd. and Livonia Ave. in Brownsville about 3:45 a.m.. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams

An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Bronx 911 call on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mayor Adams ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames

A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Plan to hire civilian outsiders as NYC jail wardens riles rank-and-file Correction Department workers

Assistant deputy wardens in New York City’s jail system are frustrated that they suddenly see themselves in dead-end jobs. Correction Commissioner Louis Molina — with the backing of a federal court monitor assigned to track violence at Rikers Island — is pushing to enlist civilians as wardens. Those positions have traditionally been the next step up for uniformed personnel with assistant ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Harvest of goodwill: Spread holiday cheer with food for the needy for the Daily News and City Harvest food drive

For all of you who were able to spend time with family and friends exchanging gifts this Christmas, you’ll know that the stuff you get is and should be secondary to the time you spend with people you care about. Yet for many New Yorkers, the acute lack of stuff — specifically, food to put on the table — hampers any ability to enjoy time together with loved ones. For anyone who has never been ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

West Point catches up in history: Expelling Confederate symbols from the military academy

Like everything at West Point, it’s all organized and planned. According to the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, while the Corps of Cadets is away this winter break, the beautiful campus overlooking the Hudson is being stripped of its shameful Confederate symbols. Heading out are likenesses of Robert E. Lee (including him wearing his Confederate uniform) to ...
WEST POINT, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy