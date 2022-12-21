Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
Lowndes County hold 'Bring One for the Chipper' Christmas tree recycling event
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County is holding a "Bring One for the Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6.
WCJB
Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
wfxl.com
Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta
A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations have come together to continue giving to the community — even after the holidays. For the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the Lowndes County community will be feeding more than 100 people a day. Something they say is critical and needed for some in this community.
valdostatoday.com
Ben Stanaland
Benjamin Lively Stanaland, III, 82 of Valdosta, Georgia died peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home after a short illness, surrounded by his wife, their children and grandchildren. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on October 11, 1940 to the late Benjamin Lively Stanaland, Jr. and Dorothy Woodward Stanaland. He attended Valdosta public schools, graduating from Valdosta High School in 1959. He was a Wildcat who played football for legendary football coach, Wright Bazemore, and was elected Captain of the 1958 team. This honor was voted on by his teammates. Ben was named most outstanding player and best lineman at VHS in 1958. He was named All-State in the Class AAA classification and awarded best center in the state as named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He was a standout student athlete in football, basketball and track. He signed on and with a football scholarship and played his freshman year at the University of Georgia and graduated from Valdosta State College in 1964, now Valdosta State University. While at Valdosta State, he met the love of his life, the former Jane Maddox of Thomasville, Georgia and they were married on June 14, 1964 and were married for 58 years.
Leon County announces holiday closures and service changes
In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, the Leon County Government has announced holiday closures and changes of services.
WALB 10
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
valdostatoday.com
Dwayne Randal Smith
Dwayne Randal Smith, 78, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on October 19, 1944, in Headland, AL to the late W. C. “Shooter” Smith and Sallie V. Lingo Smith. He was a retired electronics technician and lifelong musician who performed with several bands across Alabama and Florida. Mr. Smith loved to sing and played a variety of instruments. He was a very talented individual who recorded and produced his own music. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with CB radios, and spending time with his family.
douglasnow.com
21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021
A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
Multiple people injured following explosion in Jefferson County
Two people were injured following an explosion in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
actionnews5.com
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family. On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Trey...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts.
wfxl.com
Traffic stop in Valdosta leads to man arrested for DUI, drug possession
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta on Sunday. Just after 1:30 a.m., on December 18, Valdosta police made a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain a lane. While investigating the case, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Anthony Acevedo, was found to...
