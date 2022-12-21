ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

3 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Scott City

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a shooting Christmas evening which left a man dead. Police said officers were called at 6:46 p.m. to an office building on the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive to a report of someone shot. This is on Paducah’s north side....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/27

Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Keeping pets safe during New Year's celebrations. Updated: 8 hours ago.
CARTERVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Shootings Across Southern Illinois Possibly Linked

Police across southern Illinois are investigating a series of drive-by shootings. The incidents happened across several towns in Williamson County early Saturday morning. Investigators suspect the same person or group of people are responsible. No injuries were reported, but several properties were damaged in the shootings.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary

Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Sgt. Clark Parrott, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shares how you can plan for a safe New Year's celebration. MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Police say the roadways are dangerous. Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes. Police said streets throughout the city are very slick,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Illinois State Police investigating fatal stabbing

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a residence in Christopher, Ill., at the request of the Christopher Police Department (CPD), according to a news release. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m....
CHRISTOPHER, IL
KFVS12

Baseball coming back to Marion

Cold temps affect ag biz, China "recalibrates" trade, & new gov funding bill | By The Bushel 12/27. The impact of freezing temperatures, the state of trade with China, and Congress passes a budget through September. Stream anytime: kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mayor Brad Robinson said the leak...
MARION, IL
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy