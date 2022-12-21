15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar .
THU 12/22
Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins at 7:30 tonight at the Akron Civic Theatre as part of a 25th anniversary celebration.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com .
A Charlie Brown Holiday Tribute
Cliff Habian Quartet presents a special show with selections from the songbook of pianist Vince Guaraldi of Charlie Brown/Peanuts fame. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com .
Elf the Musical
Elf the Musical centers on Buddy, a guy who grew up in the magical North Pole after stowing away in Santa’s bag as an orphaned infant and whose excitable and naive character is in for the culture-shock of a lifetime as he searches for his biological father in New York City. Buddy’s ecstatic nature, and elf suit, leaves him sticking out like a sore thumb in the big city but Buddy must find a way for his family to embrace the spirit of Christmas. Performances take place tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Beck Center for the Arts. The play runs through Dec. 30.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 440-933-6210, b eckcenter.org .
Hamilton
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, the Broadway hit returns to the State Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through Jan. 15.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org .
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/ .
Monsters vs. Utica Comets
The Monsters play the Utica Comets tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as they wrap up a two-game series against the team. On Tuesday, the Monsters lost the first game in the series, so you can expect they'll want to win this one.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com .
Trivia Night, Holiday Edition
A special Holiday Edition Trivia Night gets started tonight at 7 at the Rustic Grill. Put on that ugly Christmas sweater because prizes will be given to the best female and male holiday outfits. Full dinner service is offered, and the winning team will win a prize.
One Club Drive, Highland Heights, stonewatergolf.com .
Twinkle in the 216 — Together Time
At this event that takes place from 6 to 8:30 tonight at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, you can make your own luminaires. There will also be a DIY hot cocoa bar. It's all a way to celebrate the winter show, Twinkle in the 216 . This event is included with general admission.
11030 East Blvd., 216-721-1600, cbgarden.org .
FRI 12/23
The Boys from the County Hell
When local rockers the Boys from the County Hell first got together in the late '90s as a Pogues cover band, they were just supposed to play once and call it a day. But after selling out their first show at the now-shuttered Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated, and it’s been going strong ever since. The group has performed in Las Vegas and in Thailand. The group plays its annual holiday show tonight at 7 at House of Blues. Local rockers Doug McKean and the Stuntmen will open the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com .
Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
While the Toronto Raptors aren't as good as the team that won an NBA title a few years ago, the team still competes at a high level and should be a challenge for the Cavs, who play the Raptors tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com .
Holiday Lantern Tours
From 5 to 10 p.m. today at Hale Farm & Village, you can learn about the history and folklore of gingerbread while on a candle-lit tour through our historic grounds. You'll also see village residents as they prepare for the holiday season in the 1840s. Reservations are required.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org .
Home for the Holidays
Cleveland's comedy scene just keeps getting better. New comics keep cropping up and the veteran comics on the scene continue to hone their skills. Because some of the best comics will be in town for the holidays, Hilarities has booked them for one special night. Dubbed Home for the Holidays, tonight's concert features some of Cleveland' finest comedians. The jokes start flowing at 7 and then again at 9:45.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com .
The Modern Electric
This local indie rock presents its annual Northcoast Christmas show to the Beachland tonight at 8:30. Locals Hollin Kings and Jack Harris open the show. Tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com .
Signals Midwest
The indie rock act with Cleveland roots put out a punk-leaning new album this summer and has lined up a slew of dates for 2023. It closes out the year with this show that takes place tonight at 7:30 at the Grog Shop. The Grievance Club, Low Morale, Hunden and RRRIOT!!! share the bill, and the concert serves as a benefit show for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs .
SAT 12/24
Browns vs. New Orleans Saints
In their last home game of the season, the Browns take on the New Orleans Saints today at 1 p.m. at First Energy Stadium. Given that the Saints are 5-9 this year, the Browns should be able to win this one.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com .
Holiday Hullabaloo!
Today at noon, the Winchester in Lakewood celebrates the season with a special burlesque brunch show. In a special "wild card" performance, audience members will pick the prop and the song that a performer must use. General admission costs $5, or a VIP ticket will set you back $10.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com .
SUN 12/25
13th Annual Christmas Night Latke Party
Special guests Hank Mowery and Tom Moore and DJ Pete London join the local jazz/swing/blues band Blue Lunch as it brings its annual Latke Party concert back to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 7:30. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com .
Unknownphrazes
It's a Grog Shop tradition to host a concert on Christmas Day, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the Cleveland Heights will not only be open but will feature an appearance by Unknownphrazes, a Cleveland rapper who has opened for acts such as Dom Kennedy, Vince Staples, Curren$y and Ab-Soul. The show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 day of show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs .
