15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

Cleveland’s Museum of Contemporary Art is offering free programming this and next weekend including artist-led workshops, film screenings and talks. In the spirit of the holidays, moCa is inviting artists and makers of all ages and artistic abilities to participate in two workshops coinciding with their current exhibition “Contact,” curated by Renée Green and presented as a part of FRONT International, as it comes to a close. Organized by Northeast-Ohio based artist and moCa Community Engagement & Education Coordinator Bobbi Reagins, this Saturday's drop-in event, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., invites you to make a craft for yourself or a loved one. Visitors will have the option of creating cards, snowflake cut-outs, a mason jar ornament, or a snow landscape with paint-by-numbers. The family-friendly event will offer a hot chocolate bar and cookies. Advance registration is recommended. There remains limited seating for the drop-in activity event next Saturday, Dec. 31. While you're there enjoy the last days of "Contact" exhibition, which “…establishes a spatial, sonic, and cinematic conversation between multiple artworks and agents.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO