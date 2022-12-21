Read full article on original website
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Retired Police Chief Speculates Idaho Murderer Wanted Revenge After Father Of Slain Student Suggests Killings Were Done By 'A Sadistic Male'
Retired Moscow Police Captain Paul Kwaitkowski believes the University of Idaho murderer may have wanted revenge and likely crossed paths with at least one of the four victims, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cops have been working around the clock to trace the killer or killers' steps after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death on November 13 in an off-campus house."Somewhere along the line, something bad happened, something that p----- someone off enough to go after these people," suggested Kwaitkowski, 64, in an interview with Daily Mail.Kwaitkowski said...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
Ex-FBI Agent Shares 'Femicide' Theory On Idaho Murders
The killer may be someone with "absolutely horrible, murderous desires against these women," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Cops believe ‘someone has info’ on slayings of University of Idaho students
Amid criticism for not finding a suspect in the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks after the murders, the Moscow Police Department said Tuesday they believe someone is withholding information. The department said in an update that detectives believe that person may have a crucial detail “that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders.” “Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip,” police said. “Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve...
More Idaho Murders Evidence Will Be Leaked Over Time, Ex-FBI Agent Warns
Throughout the ongoing investigation, police have cautioned the public from using online rumors and speculation for information.
