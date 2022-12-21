Read full article on original website
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
‘Building relationships’: Mental health clinicians coming to support local daycares
SPOKANE, Wash. — Soon, there will be more team members at the Little Scholars Early Learning Center, putting an emphasis on mental health. Parents say it can’t come soon enough. “Mental health in children is so needed more than people realize,” said Sarah Struthers, a mother of three children. Struthers knows the struggle, as over the years, she knew her...
