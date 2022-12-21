Red October Nostalgia: Kyle Schwarber Revisits SchwarberFest
It seems like a long time ago, but it was only in October when all of our hopes turned toward a Phillies World Series win and SchwarberFest.
They couldn’t pull it off in the end, but it was still a memorable Red October thanks to some sports heroics from players like Kyle Schwarber who gave us all those postseason home runs, writes Shamus-Clancy for Philly Voice.
Wawa got into the game with its “SchwarberFest,” a good luck charm to encourage Schwarber to hit better in the National Championship.
Schwarber had a homerun streak in June with 12 home runs that coincided with Wawa’s HoagieFest so they kept the discount hoagie promotion going through the postseason.
On Friday afternoon, Schwarber posted a tribute to “SchwarberFest” on his Twitter account. It showed him making hoagies, giving out T-shirts and taking pictures with fans.
“Philly fans are really passionate. I think the biggest thing is that they want their team to succeed and they want their team to win and that’s the most important thing. I have a lot of respect for that,” Schwarber said in the video.
Fans are already turning to October 2023 for another SchwarberFest event and another National League win.
Read more about SchwarberFest at the Philly Voice.
