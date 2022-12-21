Red October Nostalgia: Kyle Schwarber Revisits SchwarberFest

Kyle Schwarber poses with fans holding SchwarberFest T-shirts at a Wawa store. Photo by Twitter, as posted in Philly Voice.

It seems like a long time ago, but it was only in October when all of our hopes turned toward a Phillies World Series win and SchwarberFest.

They couldn’t pull it off in the end, but it was still a memorable Red October thanks to some sports heroics from players like Kyle Schwarber who gave us all those postseason home runs, writes Shamus-Clancy for Philly Voice.

Wawa got into the game with its “SchwarberFest,” a good luck charm to encourage Schwarber to hit better in the National Championship.

Schwarber had a homerun streak in June with 12 home runs that coincided with Wawa’s HoagieFest so they kept the discount hoagie promotion going through the postseason.

On Friday afternoon, Schwarber posted a tribute to “SchwarberFest” on his Twitter account. It showed him making hoagies, giving out T-shirts and taking pictures with fans.

“Philly fans are really passionate. I think the biggest thing is that they want their team to succeed and they want their team to win and that’s the most important thing. I have a lot of respect for that,” Schwarber said in the video.

Fans are already turning to October 2023 for another SchwarberFest event and another National League win.