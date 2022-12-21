Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has been a fantasy disappointment this season, but a plus matchup comes at just the right time.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Seahawks

2. Mark Andrews vs. Falcons

3. T.J. Hockenson vs. Giants

4. George Kittle vs. Commanders

5. Dallas Goedert at Cowboys

6. Dalton Schultz vs. Eagles

7. Evan Engram at Jets

8. Darren Waller at Steelers

9. Pat Freiermuth vs. Raiders

10. Greg Dulcich at Rams

Note: This week’s NFL schedule includes 11 games on Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and three games on Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Mark Andrews vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Andrews has been awful in the last several weeks, averaging a mere seven fantasy points in his last seven games. And while I’ve said for weeks that he’s no longer a must-start tight end despite his draft position, I do think he should be in lineups this week. The Falcons have been bad against the position, allowing the fourth-most points to tight ends in 2022.

Start ‘Em

Pat Freiermuth vs. Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Freiermuth’s value has taken a massive hit, as he was held without a single catch last week and doesn’t have more than three catches in a game since Week 11. Still, he’ll remain a borderline TE1 (albeit a risky one) against the Raiders this week. Their defense has allowed six touchdowns and the ninth-most points to opposing tight ends.

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Okonkwo has been solid in the last three weeks, scoring 10-plus points in three straight games including one game with 18.5 points. As long as Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is able to start, I like Okonkwo as a streaming option against the Texans. Their defense has allowed 11-plus points to six tight ends since Week 4, including three in the last five weeks.

Robert Tonyan at Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers who are desperate for a tight end might want to roll out Tonyan (who could be on the waiver wire). That’s based on a great matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed nine touchdowns and an average of 16 fantasy points per game to the position. If Tonyan can get into the end zone, he could be a top-12 option.

More Starts

• Dalton Schultz vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Greg Dulcich at Rams (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• Dalton Schultz vs. Eagles ($4,200)

• Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Texans ($3,500)

• Jordan Akins at Titans ($2,900)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Cole Kmet vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kmet will no doubt be ranked as a top-12 player at what is a super-thin position, so take this as more of a warning. He’s failed to score more than 6.5 fantasy points in three of his last four games, and the Bills have been tough on tight ends. In fact, their defense has allowed zero touchdowns and an average of 8.9 fantasy points per contest to the position.

Sit ‘Em

Dawson Knox at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Knox is on a hot streak, scoring a total of 35.9 fantasy points in his last two games. So, while he will be tough to sit him at a very thin position, I would be wary of this week’s matchup in Chicago. The Bears have allowed just three touchdowns to tight ends, and two players at the position have beaten them for more than 8.2 points. Knox is a low-end No. 1 option.

Gerald Everett at Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Everett has put up good but not great totals in his last two games, scoring a combined 16 fantasy points. That makes him a borderline starter in most leagues. However, this week’s matchup in Indianapolis makes him a bit of a risk. Their defense has been tough on tight ends lately, allowing no touchdowns and the sixth-fewest points since Week 12.

Juwan Johnson at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson is coming off a massive game, scoring two touchdowns and 22.7 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. I’m not sure I’d chase the points, though, as a matchup in Cleveland is much more difficult. Their defense has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends, and a mere three players at the position have scored more than 8.6 points against them.

More Sits

• Logan Thomas at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Mike Gesicki vs. Packers (Sun. Sun. 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• George Kittle vs. Commanders ($5,300)

• David Njoku vs. Saints ($4,300)

• Dawson Knox at Bears ($4,100)

