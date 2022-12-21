ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

By Michael Fabiano
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfPwy_0jq23kVn00

The Buccaneers should tee off on a third-string quarterback.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 defenses

1. 49ers D/ST vs. Commanders
2. Ravens D/ST vs. Falcons
3. Bills D/ST at Bears
4. Buccaneers D/ST at Cardinals (Sun.)
5. Titans D/ST vs. Texans
6. Broncos D/ST at Rams (Sun.)
7. Browns D/ST vs. Saints
8. Cowboys D/ST vs. Eagles
9. Jets D/ST vs. Jaguars (TNF)
10. Chiefs D/ST vs. Seahawks

Note: This week’s NFL schedule includes 11 games on Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and three games on Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Buccaneers D/ST at Cardinals (Sun. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Buccaneers have been a middle of the road defense in fantasy leagues, but this week’s game versus the Cardinals makes it a solid option. Arizona could be starting its third-string QB in Trace McSorley, making Tampa Bay an attractive option in all fantasy leagues.

Start ‘Em

Titans D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans defense hasn’t been great in fantasy land, but it can be useful when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as Tennessee hosts a bad Houston offense that’s averaging 16.8 points (second lowest), has allowed 34 sacks and committed 23 giveaways on the year.

More Starts

• Ravens D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Broncos D/ST at Rams (Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Browns D/ST vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• Ravens D/ST vs. Falcons ($3,000)
• Cowboys D/ST vs. Eagles ($2,600)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots have one of the top defenses in fantasy football, but a matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals is anything but favorable. Defenses have averaged fewer than six fantasy points per game against them, and Cincinnati’s offense has committed just 14 giveaways.

Sit ‘Em

Packers D/ST at Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers defense hasn’t been much of a fantasy option unless the matchup is right, and this week’s game in Miami makes it a fade. The Dolphins have committed just 15 giveaways, and their line has allowed a mere 30 sacks. I’d keep Green Bay’s D/ST on the sidelines.

More Sits

• Seahawks D/ST at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Cardinals D/ST vs. Buccaneers (Sun. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Giants D/ST at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Giants D/ST at Vikings ($3,100)
• Falcons D/ST at Ravens ($3,000)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Harrison Butker vs. Seahawks
2. Justin Tucker vs. Falcons
3. Daniel Carlson at Steelers
4. Tyler Bass at Bears
5. Brett Maher vs. Eagles
6. Cameron Dicker at Colts (MNF)
7. Nick Folk vs. Bengals
8. Graham Gano at Vikings
9. Greg Joseph vs. Giants
10. Robbie Gould vs. Commanders

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Nick Folk vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Folk has been on fire for fantasy fans, scoring 23 combined points in his last two games. He should remain in lineups for Week 15, too, as the veteran faces a Bengals defense that’s allowed 37 field-goal attempts and an average of 9.4 fantasy points per game to kickers this season.

More Starts

• Graham Gano at Vikings (1 pm. ET, Fox)
• Cameron Dicker at Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
• Robbie Gould vs. Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Matt Prater vs. Buccaneers (Sun, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Prater is coming off a huge game, scoring 13 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. I wouldn’t chase the points, however, as the veteran faces a tougher matchup against Tampa Bay. Their defense has allowed just 17 field goals and the fourth-fewest points to kickers.

More Sits

• Younghoe Koo at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Mason Crosby at Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Cairo Santos vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

