Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage

By Justin S
 6 days ago
No marriage is perfect — especially those that blossom on reality TV, but Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are trying their best. Season 9 of VPR officially introduced us to Scheana’s new beau. Over the summer, they tied the knot in a storybook wedding we’ll see unfold on Season 10 of the show . And although Brock and Scheana are technically still newlyweds, Brock has already identified one of the biggest obstacles in their relationship: Scheana’s nagging.

Brock joined Scheana on a recent episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, and as Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported, the Australian father of three didn’t hesitate to get candid about how Scheana’s nagging habit impacts their relationship.

“The nagging, it’s huge,” Brock revealed. “It really is, because the reason being is that we wake up to it sometimes, and I know you can change whenever you want, but I wake up one day, and I’m like, ‘OK, let’s get this going,’ and my first obstacle is my wife nagging at me?”

Wisely, Brock did acknowledge that the nagging is “always deserved.” Of course, he’d probably be in the dog house right about now if he didn’t add that. But, he shared with his wife that it would be nice for the criticism to “be communicated before it goes to this next level.”

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough”

And although some couples’ would probably need a therapist to have this type of frank conversation, Scheana surprisingly took the feedback well. She admitted that she’s well aware of her tendency to nag.

Agreeing with Brock’s observations, she said, “The nagging — like, it icks me, but it comes out of my mouth, and I’m like, ‘Why the f–k did you say that?'” She’s trying to make a conscious effort to give constructive criticism, though. “I bite my tongue a lot more,” Scheana admitted, “and I pick my battles. But I know that is just an ick on both parts.”

It might be “ick on both parts,” but if a bit of nagging is the worst thing going on in this relationship, that’s probably a good sign that these two lovebirds are in it for the long run because, after all, what’s a relationship without a healthy dose of nagging?

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING BROCK AND SCHEANA TIE THE KNOT NEXT SEASON ON VANDERPUMP RULES?

[Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

The post Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea .

