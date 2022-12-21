ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Body found at Diversey Harbor identified as missing Northwestern doctoral student

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSFrf_0jq23gyt00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Police are now conducting a death investigation after the body of Northwestern Ph.D. student Peter Salvino was recovered from Diversey Harbor.

Police had gone to the harbor because Peter Salvino’s phone had last pinged from there.

Officers were seen on the docks shining flashlights into the water, and just after 5 p.m., his body was recovered. His friends had also searched in the area.

Salvino had been missing since Saturday night after going to a party not far from the harbor.

His last contact was a Facetime conversation early Sunday morning.

The family said in a statement:  "We are both shattered and relieved,” his family said in a statement.

They thanked those who had walked the streets and alleys, posting flyers.

“We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence,” the family wrote.

How the 25-year-old ended up in the harbor is the focus of the investigation, as well as the cause of his death.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Woman dies after being found in car with gunshot wound to head

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A woman died late Christmas night after being found with a gunshot wound to the head. Just before 11:30 p.m., police found a 29-year-old woman inside a parked vehicle in Maywood. The woman was pronounced dead at Loyola Medical Center. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe...
MAYWOOD, IL
WBBM News Radio

Two men arrested for Christmas Day robbery on CTA Red Line

Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood. The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when he was attacked by three suspects.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Pipe bursts in historic downtown building

An historic downtown building felt the effects of this week’s cold temperatures and was damaged by a burst water pipe. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy