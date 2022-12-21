Body found at Diversey Harbor identified as missing Northwestern doctoral student

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Police are now conducting a death investigation after the body of Northwestern Ph.D. student Peter Salvino was recovered from Diversey Harbor.

Police had gone to the harbor because Peter Salvino’s phone had last pinged from there.

Officers were seen on the docks shining flashlights into the water, and just after 5 p.m., his body was recovered. His friends had also searched in the area.

Salvino had been missing since Saturday night after going to a party not far from the harbor.

His last contact was a Facetime conversation early Sunday morning.

The family said in a statement: "We are both shattered and relieved,” his family said in a statement.

They thanked those who had walked the streets and alleys, posting flyers.

“We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence,” the family wrote.

How the 25-year-old ended up in the harbor is the focus of the investigation, as well as the cause of his death.

