Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 6 days ago
The Indiana Pacers (15-16) and the Boston Celtics (22-9) meet at TD Garden Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pacers vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pacers are skidding a bit, dropping each of the past 2 outings, and 4 of the previous 5 overall. In addition, Indiana has managed a 4-7 against the spread (ATS) mark in the past 11 games, while the Under has outpaced the Over at a 9-6-1 pace in the past 16 contests.

The Celtics were stunned at home in a pair of losses against the Orlando Magic, both as double-digit favorites, losing 117-109 Friday and 95-92 Sunday. Like Indiana, Boston is in a bit of a nosedive, going 1-4 straight up and 0-4-1 ATS across the past 5 games overall. The Under is 6-2 across the past 8 outings.

Pacers at Celtics odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Pacers +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Celtics -450 (bet $450 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +9.5 (-105) | Celtics -9.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Pacers at Celtics key injuries

Pacers

  • None

Celtics

  • G Marcus Smart (illness) questionable

Pacers at Celtics picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 118, Pacers 114

The Celtics (-450) should be able to ease past a struggling Pacers side, although Boston is struggling itself.

However, you can’t risk 4 1/2 times your potential return on a team coming off back-to-back losses at home against a team it was favored against by double digits.

AVOID.

The PACERS +9.5 (-105) catching nearly double digits is hard to pass up. While Indiana has dropped 4 of its past 5 games overall, it has covered 2 of the past 3. It’s also 2-1 ATS in the past 3 games on the road, too.

The Celtics are also 0-4-1 ATS in the past 5 games overall while going 0-4 ATS in the past 4 games when playing on 2 days of rest, too.

OVER 232.5 (-115) is the lean, but go lightly with only a half-unit play at best.

The Over is 5-0 in the previous 5 games for Indiana against teams with a winning overall mark, while cashing in 5 of the past 6 against Boston.

The Under is 6-2 in the past 8 games overall for the Celtics, but the Over has hit at a 10-2 clip across the past 12 at home for the Celtics, while going 4-1 in the past 5 against teams with a losing overall mark.

