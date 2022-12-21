98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

A nursing student works with a mock patient in Neumann's nursing class. Photo by Neumann University

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam.

Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates.

That’s significantly higher than the average pass rate in Pennsylvania, which is 84.37 percent, and nationally, where the pass rate is 79.92 percent for those who took the test for the first time during this 12-month period.

NCLEX stands for National Council Licensure Examination, and it refers to standardized tests that nursing students are required to pass in order to obtain state licenses and become registered nurses.

This comprehensive exam includes critical nursing concepts and is open only to students who have already completed an accredited nursing program. The test results are used by the state boards of nursing to determine whether a nursing candidate is ready to begin practicing as an entry-level nurse.

“I am grateful for the graduates who reached their professional goal, the faculty who spent countless hours working with our students, and the administrative support that the university has given to the School of Nursing and Health Sciences,” said Theresa Pietsch, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, when she learned the test results.

Nursing is Neumann’s most popular undergraduate major and attracts 120 first-year students annually.