Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-17) and the Sacramento Kings (16-13) meet at Golden 1 Center Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Lakers hit the road Monday, and the Phoenix Suns took it to Los Angeles by a 130-104 count to cover an 11.5-point spread as the Over cashed. The Lakers are just 2-5-1 ATS in the last 8 games and have hit the Over in 5 of the last 7 outings.

The Kings were stunned by the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday, falling 125-119 as a 10-point favorite. Sacramento is just 2-3 ATS in the last 5 games. The Under is 4-2 in the last 6 contests.

Lakers at Kings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:56 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Lakers +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Kings -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +5.5 (-105) | Kings -5.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 236.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Lakers at Kings key injuries

Lakers

  • F Anthony Davis (foot) out
  • F LeBron James (ankle) probable
  • G Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful
  • G Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable

Kings

  • F Harrison Barnes (quadriceps) questionable
  • F Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Lakers at Kings picks and predictions

Prediction

Kings 123, Lakers 116

The Kings will cost you nearly 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s quite expensive at home.

The Lakers are struggling, and coming off an ugly loss in Phoenix. In addition, Davis is out for an extended period, and Los Angeles just cannot get everyone healthy at the same time.

PASS.

Play the KINGS -5.5 (-115), as they’re 7-3 ATS in the last 10 home games. Of course, Sacramento comes with its own risk, as it is coming off a straight-up loss as a double-digit favorite.

Still, the Lakers +5.5 (-105) are 1-4 ATS in the last 5 games on the road, while going 2-5-1 ATS in the last 8 games overall. The Lakers have managed a dismal 2-10-1 ATS mark in the last 13 games against winning teams, too.

OVER 236.5 (-110) is the lean here despite the injuries for the Lakers.

The Over is 8-3 in the last 11 games for the Lakers, while hitting in each of the last 4 games on the road. The Over is also 18-7-1 in the last 26 games against a team with a winning overall mark, too.

For the Kings, the Over is 8-1-1 in the last 10 games at Golden 1 Center, while hitting at a 13-2-1 clip in the previous 16 at home against teams with a losing road record.

And in this series, the Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings, while going 23-11-1 in the last 35 meetings in Sacramento.

