Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) meet at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bucks picked up a 128-119 win at the New Orleans Pelicans Monday as the Over cashed for the 3rd time in 4 games. Milwaukee has won and covered each of the past 2 outings and is looking to cover for a 3rd straight game for the first time since Nov. 2-5.

The Cavaliers throttled the visiting Utah Jazz 122-99 Monday in a revenge game for G Donovan Mitchell. He went for 23 points, including 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line, and was 1 of 7 Cavs to score 12 or more points in a balanced performance on offense.

Bucks at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:45 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bucks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Cavaliers -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bucks +2.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Bucks at Cavaliers key injuries

Bucks

  • F Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful

Cavaliers

  • F Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful
  • F Dean Wade (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bucks at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 110, Cavaliers 106

The BUCKS (+110) are worth playing as short ‘dogs on the road.

Milwaukee won the first 2 meetings this season, including a 117-102 win in Cream City as a 4-point favorite on Nov. 25. Milwaukee also won by 15 points in a matchup Nov. 16 in Wisconsin.

While the Cavaliers have cashed ATS in 4 of the past 6 meetings, the BUCKS +2.5 (-115) hold a 6-4 ATS advantage across the past 10 in this series.

The Cavs are an impressive 14-4-1 ATS in their last 19 home games, but they’re also 1-5 ATS in their previous 6 games following a straight-up win.

UNDER 216.5 (-110) is the lean, as it has cashed at a 5-1-1 clip in the past 7 meetings in Cleveland.

In addition, the Under is 15-4 in the past 19 road games for the Bucks. The Under is also 10-3 in the past 13 games overall for the Cavs while going 9-2 in their last 11 home games.

