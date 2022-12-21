Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban says last year's crypto boom was '99% noise' – and Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest could pop the bubble
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas will force the crypto world to get its act together, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has said.
CoinDesk
Solana DeFi Project Mercurial to Relaunch as 'Meteora,' Replace MER Token
Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading project Mercurial plans to relaunch as “Meteora,” issue a new token to nearly all MER holders and expand its trading lineup in an aggressive attempt to distance itself from Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen empire. The stablecoin exchange’s planned rebrand has major ramifications for owners...
CoinDesk
Japan Plans to Allow Local Listing of 'Foreign' Stablecoins Such as USDT and USDC: Nikkei
Japan's Financial Services Agency is seeking feedback on new regulations that would allow stablecoins issued outside the country to be listed on local exchanges, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Monday. Under the draft regulation, local distributors will be allowed to handle payments-focused stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies stabilized against the value...
CoinDesk
Five Crypto Things That Riled Me Up in 2022
Enclosed are just five of the crypto-related things that got under my skin in 2022. There were far more than five, but obvious things like “the market went down” are not included because they’re not fun to write about. You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly...
CoinDesk
The Psychological Differences Between Bitcoin and Ethereum Governance
In 2021, Bitcoin and Ethereum accelerated further into the mainstream as the leading two blockchains on the planet, respectively. Both networks have deeply dedicated communities and developers working to protect and evolve the peer-to-peer technological innovations. Crypto advocates enjoy both systems for their unique characteristics and economic principles. Bitcoin has...
CoinDesk
The Accessibility Layer of Web3 With Fonz, Founder and CEO of TokenProof
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This week’s guest is Fonz, founder and CEO of TokenProof. Hear how TokenProof started and why the growing platform is the chosen method of ticketing and wallet identification for events from NFTNYC to Art Basel to brand activations large and small.
CoinDesk
The Voice of Layer 1s Is Needed in Washington
The policy environment for crypto in 2022 began full steam ahead. The industry had grown significantly, institutional adoption was growing by leaps and bounds and policymakers had taken notice. Many of the players on the financial side of crypto, including the exchanges and those building financial products on blockchain, ramped up their involvement in the policy conversation in Washington, D.C.
CoinDesk
DeFi Is the Way Forward, but It Needs to Evolve
The recent events in the crypto markets have reaffirmed the value proposition of decentralized finance (DeFi) as one of the core building blocks of the future of digital assets. However, the DeFi space has also been impacted by the changes in the market because many of the top participants in DeFi have effectively disappeared. This combination of events creates a very strong friction for the future of DeFi. In some ways, the challenges with centralized financial (CeFi) institutions should favor the adoption of DeFi protocols. On the other hand, the fundamental market conditions that triggered the recent DeFi summer are not present anymore. While we can all agree that DeFi should be a key component of the next phase of the crypto market, the specifics are far from trivial and, most likely, will require significant changes in the industry.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners Powered Off as Winter Storm Battered North America
Miners across the U.S. powered down over the weekend as a powerful storm swept across North America. The Bitcoin mining hashrate, a measure of computing power on the blockchain, dropped about 100 exahash per second (EH/s), or 40%, to 156 EH/s, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, data from BTC.com show. It returned to about 250 EH/s as of Dec. 25.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Canvasses Vauld Creditors Directly With Final Takeover Offer
Crypto lender Nexo sent an open letter to creditors of Singapore-based rival Vauld, which it’s seeking to buy, after Vauld said it had suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform, filed for creditor protection and was looking at restructuring options. The letter, sent Monday, comes amid conflicting...
CoinDesk
Solana’s Top NFT Projects DeGods and Y00ts to Migrate Chains
After months of speculation that DeGods and Y00ts, two of the top Solana non-fungible token (NFT) projects, would be leaving the Solana network, the team behind the projects confirmed the migration on Twitter on Sunday. DeGods will be moving to the Ethereum blockchain, and Y00ts will be moving to Polygon...
CoinDesk
From Degen to Regen: How Web3 Started Playing Positive-Sum Games
Back during the DeFi Summer of 2020 – ages ago in Web3 time – the meme “degens” came about as a way to describe Web3 enthusiasts who were yield farming on systems with high annual percentage yield (APY) and high likelihood of failure. It’s a playful term that’s also revealing of the industry’s mercenary and self-interested side.
CoinDesk
The Blockchain Can Get So Private It Can’t Be Audited – Until Now
Mystiko.Network just invented the trustless-but-verified privacy protocol. Privacy isn’t just a good business practice. Nor is it only a nice-to-have design feature for a scalable technology platform. Privacy is, ultimately, a basic human right. That’s one of the reasons why blockchain, which is inherently defensive of privacy, is so...
CoinDesk
Defrost Finance Says Hacked Funds Have Been Returned
Defrost Finance, which on Sunday said its V1 and V2 products had been exploited, said the hacker in the larger V1 attack has returned the funds. "We will soon start scanning the data on-chain to find out who owned what prior to the hack in order to return them to the rightful owners. As different users had variable proportions of assets and debt, this process might take a little [time]," the decentralized finance protocol said in a post linked on its website.
