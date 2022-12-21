ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Comments / 26

Kimberly Epprecht
6d ago

Here is my question as resident in New York why are we not talked to about these bills she keeps passing? We have the right to say NO but we are not given this right by this Tyrant!

Reply
18
Ironside556
6d ago

The same people who want this bill canceled will be the same people complaining when they hit a deer and total their car. The deer population is getting out of control due to lack of hunters and now they want less hunting.

Reply
16
Bibi Rod
6d ago

This woman is out of control... with her ideology. Changing how people live, in New York. This is insane.

Reply(2)
14
Related
Lite 98.7

‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ Stolen In Upstate New York

New York State Police arrested five people in the Hudson Valley accused of stealing the "most valuable metal" on Earth. Just before Christmas, New York State Police arrested five alleged catalytic converter thieves. All four are Empire State residents. "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth Found Stolen In Hudson Valley, New...
SCHODACK, NY
towntalkradio.com

Biden Approves U.S. Emergency Relief for New York After Blizzard

President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state on Monday after a severe winter storm left at least 27 people dead in the Buffalo area and tens of thousands of residents without power, the White House said in a statement. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
William Davis

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
Hudson Valley Post

Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty

No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t

Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Get ready for blackouts, New York: Green energy is nowhere near ready to take over

New York will confront an increasingly serious energy-supply problem of its own making within the next decade. A series of policy initiatives culminating in 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act have committed the state to unrealistic goals that will increase electricity demand while making supply less reliable. Among these policies are the state’s plans to electrify transportation and space heating, a peaker-plant rule that will shut down reliable fossil-fuel power generators and a de facto ban on natural-gas-pipeline expansion. The overarching goal is to reduce the state’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Along the way, the state aims for...
NEW YORK STATE
Saratogian

Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
Washington Examiner

Census: New York lost more people than any other state

(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
IDAHO STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
PIX11

12 deaths confirmed in NY from massive winter storm: Hochul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that 12 deaths have been confirmed in the state from the massive winter storm that battered the United States over the holiday weekend, snarling travel and knocking out power to tens of thousands across the country. The deaths were announced in snowbound Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

I-90 in New York remains closed

UPDATE: Interstate 90 has reopened on Dec. 27. Interstate 90 traffic is still being detoured in New York state thanks to the relentless snows and winds. The interstate remains closed in both directions from the New York state line to the Route 45 exit. Some traffic is waiting it out until police reopen the road, […]
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy