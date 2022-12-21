Read full article on original website
Kimberly Epprecht
6d ago
Here is my question as resident in New York why are we not talked to about these bills she keeps passing? We have the right to say NO but we are not given this right by this Tyrant!
Ironside556
6d ago
The same people who want this bill canceled will be the same people complaining when they hit a deer and total their car. The deer population is getting out of control due to lack of hunters and now they want less hunting.
Bibi Rod
6d ago
This woman is out of control... with her ideology. Changing how people live, in New York. This is insane.
‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ Stolen In Upstate New York
New York State Police arrested five people in the Hudson Valley accused of stealing the "most valuable metal" on Earth. Just before Christmas, New York State Police arrested five alleged catalytic converter thieves. All four are Empire State residents. "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth Found Stolen In Hudson Valley, New...
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
towntalkradio.com
Biden Approves U.S. Emergency Relief for New York After Blizzard
President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state on Monday after a severe winter storm left at least 27 people dead in the Buffalo area and tens of thousands of residents without power, the White House said in a statement. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for...
6 Wild Animal Laws in New York You Won’t Believe Had to Be Banned
Tiger selfies, fur sales, and tattoos are all taboo in New York. Here are 6 wild animal laws in the Empire State that are now illegal because someone actually did it. It's illegal to take any pictures inside an enclosure with tigers or other big cats at traveling fairs or circuses. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law banning selfies with tigers and other big cats.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
Why New York State Does Not Have The Death Penalty
No matter how terrible the crime is, the most serious penalty the New York State Criminal Justice system can give someone is life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Some people in Western New York are asking why the government can not go father to punish the most heinous of offenses.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
Get ready for blackouts, New York: Green energy is nowhere near ready to take over
New York will confront an increasingly serious energy-supply problem of its own making within the next decade. A series of policy initiatives culminating in 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act have committed the state to unrealistic goals that will increase electricity demand while making supply less reliable. Among these policies are the state’s plans to electrify transportation and space heating, a peaker-plant rule that will shut down reliable fossil-fuel power generators and a de facto ban on natural-gas-pipeline expansion. The overarching goal is to reduce the state’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Along the way, the state aims for...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Saratogian
Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
12 deaths confirmed in NY from massive winter storm: Hochul
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that 12 deaths have been confirmed in the state from the massive winter storm that battered the United States over the holiday weekend, snarling travel and knocking out power to tens of thousands across the country. The deaths were announced in snowbound Erie County […]
I-90 in New York remains closed
UPDATE: Interstate 90 has reopened on Dec. 27. Interstate 90 traffic is still being detoured in New York state thanks to the relentless snows and winds. The interstate remains closed in both directions from the New York state line to the Route 45 exit. Some traffic is waiting it out until police reopen the road, […]
