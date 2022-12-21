Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
Five top non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have halted work in Afghanistan after women were banned from working for them by the Taliban government. Care International, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children said they could not continue their work "without our female staff". The International Rescue Committee also suspended...
A sister of the alleged ringleader of a failed coup attempt in The Gambia has called for his release, saying he was not involved in any plot to topple President Adama Barrow's government. Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera was arrested a week ago after the government accused him of masterminding an...
