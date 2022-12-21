ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. The...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy