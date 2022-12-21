Read full article on original website
GSP reports 13 fatalities over Christmas, warns to be careful driving ahead of new year
GEORGIA, USA — Georgia authorities have reported more than a dozen fatalities during the holidays this year. As the holidays continue into the new year, Georgia State Patrol is focused on keeping travelers safe on the road. Over Christmas weekend, GSP reported 13 people died in crashes. At least...
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending a state of emergency as residents continue to deal with the impacts from an arctic blast along with the possibility of more winter conditions overnight. Kemp initially declared the emergency on Friday in anticipation of the frigid temperatures and possible ice on...
13Investigates: No co-responder teams in Central Georgia 6 months after law
MACON, Ga. — “Do you think Brianna would be alive today if a mental health provider was there?” 13WMAZ asked. “Yes, yes,” said the parents of Brianna Grier had to say when 13WMAZ’s Ashlyn Webb interviewed them in August. In July, their daughter's death made...
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
Ways to Save on travel expenses as Central Georgians hit the road for the holidays
GEORGIA, USA — Whether you're traveling by plane or by car, traveling for the holiday can be expensive. Normally, prices during the holiday season go up and the prices can be a shock. 13WMAZ talked with Montrae Walters with AAA and researched other tips on how you can save...
Delta flight from Atlanta to California diverted due to possible engine issue, they say
ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to California was diverted Monday morning due to a "possible engine issue," a spokesperson for the company said. Delta flight 356 was on its way to Sacramento when the crew received word about the issue. That's when they decided to divert to Nashville "where the aircraft landed without incident," the spokesperson said.
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
Central Georgians try to stay safe, warm through the arctic blast weekend
MACON, Ga. — As the cold weather approaches, folks started hitting the stores Thursday looking for space heaters and other ways to stay warm. "I'm buying a space heater for our room because its the coldest in the house, says Rory Thomas. Thomas says this was on his to-do...
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Georgia ahead of dangerous freeze
MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are set to be in the teens and below freezing this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday. Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency for the state, and many counties are prepping to shelter people who need warmth. The arctic blast is...
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of freezing temperatures moving into Georgia during the holiday weekend. The governor said it would "help us ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for residential and commercial needs." The governor said his office was...
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. The...
University System of Georgia enrollment declines for second straight year
MACON, Ga. — Many high schoolers spend senior year choosing the place to call home for their next four years of education. However, this year The University System of Georgia (USG) noticed a pattern that shows many students may not be taking the college route at all. Howard High...
