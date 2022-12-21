Read full article on original website
Related
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump’s violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral...
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid, avoids gov’t shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
Migrants from Texas dropped near VP Kamala Harris’ DC home on frigid Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus drop-offs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Editorial cartoons for Dec. 25, 2022: Christmas wishes, Zelenskyy visit, Jan. 6 committee
On this Christmas Day, editorial cartoonist Joel Pett leads the gallery with his Christmas card-like wish for peace in Ukraine. The week saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visit Washington, D.C., to plead for continued U.S. support and weapons opposing Russia’s effort to annex the country. Santa Claus is busy...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0